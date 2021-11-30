FCA set to almost double minimum fee for financial services firms

The FCA has committed to investing £120 million over the next three years to strengthen its capability for surveillance and intelligence to better identify firms and individuals of concern.

In a consultation published today (30 November), the body outlined its plans to increase the minimum fee from £1,151 to £2,200, which would "better reflect the costs associated with the authorisation and supervision of 51,000 firms throughout the UK".

The minimum fee was set at £1,000 in 2010/11, and has grown to £1,151 over the last decade. It was frozen at that level last year to protect the smallest firms during the pandemic.

The regulator has calculated the new minimum fee after factoring in the costs of regulatory reporting, its supervision bub service, and unrecovered authorisation costs as well as those incurred for its regular policing of regulated activities without authorisation.

"A firm which needs to be regulated by the FCA, even if that is for an ancillary part of its business, will recognise that regulatory approval brings value but also specific and serious obligations," the watchdog said.

"We have seen over recent years that the costs to customers of small firms can be high when things go wrong. We have to take a data-led approach to ensure effective oversight of the large number of small firms within our remit."

The FCA plans to strengthen its assessment of applications by recruiting more staff. After considering all the feedback on the consultation, the body expects to implement changes in time for the 2022/23 fee cycle.

These proposed changes are part of the FCA's wider transformation towards becoming a more assertive and proactive regulator. Earlier this month, it streamlined its decision-making process, transferring greater responsibility to its senior staff in a bid to be more effective and efficient in stopping harm to consumers and markets.