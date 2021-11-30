Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus trust proposes package of reforms to make trust 'more competitive'

The trust is trading on a 12.7% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), the largest discount of the three trusts that sit in the Asia Pacific Smaller Companies AIC sector.

The board said it conducted a "comprehensive review" of the trust's long-term strategy, consulting with abrdn, outside specialists in the Asian markets and the company's major shareholders.

Following the review, the board is recommending the investment policy be amended to allow the manager to invest in "growing" smaller companies. The managers are currently restricted to companies with a market cap of about $1.5bn.

However, the board stressed the trust "will remain as a small company portfolio".

The trust will also no longer invest in Australasia as the board does not think the region offers the same growth prospects as other areas. The portfolio currently has three holdings in the region and it does not intend to dispose of these.

In a note Numis said giving the managers more flexibility "to invest in what they see as 'small-caps' appears to make sense as the definition of this does vary across markets given the significant differences in size and maturity of equity markets across Asia". They went on to say it would be interesting to see how much exposure to China and India develops over time.

Meanwhile, abrdn has agreed to an amended, tiered management fee, still payable on market capitalisation. The amended fee will be 0.85% per annum for the first £250m, 0.6% per annum for the next £500m and 0.5% per annum for market capitalisation of £750m and above. It is currently set at 0.96% of market capitalisation.

The fund management team will be expanded to acknowledge the "growing importance of China" with the addition of Flavia Cheong, abrdn's head of equities, Asia Pacific, as joint lead manager with Hugh Young.

The board is also proposing increasing the target dividend by 100% to 32 pence per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 July 2022, payable quarterly and thereafter will maintain the progressive dividend policy of the last 25 years.

To increase the marketability of the trust's ordinary shares for small investors the board is looking to introduce a five for one ordinary share split and a performance-linked tender offer, which would be triggered in the event of underperformance of the NAV per ordinary share versus the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap index over a five-year period, commencing 1 August 2021.

A meeting to approve the proposals is expected to be convened on 27 January 2022.