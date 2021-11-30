Mirabaud AM expands convertible bonds offering with global SMID-focused strategy

The SMID-focused global convertible bonds strategy has been spearheaded by Mirabaud AM's co-head of convertible bonds Nicolas Crémieux and has a "fully integrated" ESG process.

The new portfolio, which is classified as Article 8 under SFDR, will invest in approximately 50 positions.

Mirabaud AM said that Cremieux and the rest of the convertible bonds team, which consists of five Paris-based sector specialists, intend to pursue convertible issuers below $5bn in size within high-growth sectors, including healthcare and technology, which have lower default rates and "display strong liquidity profiles".

Crémieux said: "The convertible bonds asset class is currently in the sweet spot, as companies look to capitalise on the historically low-rate environment to support growth plans. We saw record levels of convertible bond issuance in 2020, and 2021 is on course to match this level.

"As the compelling potential of convertible bonds increasingly appeals to clients, our new strategy is perfectly placed to capture many of the exciting opportunities on offer in the space."

The convertible bonds team at Mirabaud manages around $1bn across its high-conviction convertible bonds strategies, and uses both exclusions and "positive selection", alongside active engagement, to assess how sustainability and climate transition are being addressed by corporates.

Lionel Aeschlimann, managing partner of the Mirabaud Group and CEO of Mirabaud Asset Management, added: "While convertible bonds offer performance close to equities over the long term, with far lower levels of volatility, this area of the market has been relatively overlooked until recently.

"Drawing on the decades of experience our team has at the forefront of this asset class, we are excited to be able to extend our suite of strategies into the high-growth small- and mid-cap space."