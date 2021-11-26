Women in Investment Awards 2021: The night in pictures

We were very pleased to welcome our guests back face-to-face after the awards went digital last year. They enjoyed the chance to celebrate with the winners in person and network again with industry peers.

Our guest speaker for the evening was the inspirational Paralympian Martine Wright, while our wonderful host was comedian Lucy Porter. Investment Week's charity for the evening was Women's Aid.

On the night, we were pleased to announce the winners for two new award categories this year. In the new Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year category, Helen Wildsmith from CCLA Investment Management was Highly Commended, while abrdn's Amanda Young took home the winner's trophy.

Meanwhile, Georgina Fogo from Janus Henderson Investors won the first Investment Industry Leader of the Year Award.

Our winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was Jane Welsh, a founder member of the Diversity Project.

Congratulations to all the winners!

For more on the awards and the winners, click here