Women in Investment Awards 2021: The night in pictures

Celebrating excellence

clock • 1 min read
Women in Investment Awards 2021 - the night in pictures
Wii21 18 580x358
Wii21 21 580x358
Wii21 25 580x358
Wii21 75 580x358
Wii21 66 580x358
Wii21 105 580x358
Wii21 6 580x358
Wii21 278 580x358
Wii21 44 580x358
Wii21 73 580x358
Wii21 26 580x358
Wii21 32 580x358
Wii21 72 580x358
Wii21 74 580x358
Wii21 92 580x358
Wii21 53 580x358
Wii21 37 580x358
Wii21 171 580x358
Wii21 30 580x358
Wii21 179 580x358
Wii21 199 580x358
Wii21 189 580x358
Wii21 198 580x358
Wii21 205 580x358
Wii21 202 580x358
Wii21 204 580x358
Wii21 246 580x358
Wii21 220 580x358
Wii21 251 580x358
Wii21 256 580x358
Wii21 249 580x358
Wii21 252 580x358
Wii21 176 580x358
Wii21 245 580x358
Wii21 271 580x358
Wii21 262 580x358
Wiiwinners2021group 2 580x358
Wii21 281 580x358
Wii21 282 580x358
Wii21 18 580x358
Wii21 21 580x358
Wii21 25 580x358
Wii21 75 580x358
Wii21 66 580x358
Wii21 105 580x358
Wii21 6 580x358
Wii21 278 580x358
Wii21 44 580x358
Wii21 73 580x358
Wii21 26 580x358
Wii21 32 580x358
Wii21 72 580x358
Wii21 74 580x358
Wii21 92 580x358
Wii21 53 580x358
Wii21 37 580x358
Wii21 171 580x358
Wii21 30 580x358
Wii21 179 580x358
Wii21 199 580x358
Wii21 189 580x358
Wii21 198 580x358
Wii21 205 580x358
Wii21 202 580x358
Wii21 204 580x358
Wii21 246 580x358
Wii21 220 580x358
Wii21 251 580x358
Wii21 256 580x358
Wii21 249 580x358
Wii21 252 580x358
Wii21 176 580x358
Wii21 245 580x358
Wii21 271 580x358
Wii21 262 580x358
Wiiwinners2021group 2 580x358
Wii21 281 580x358
Wii21 282 580x358

Investment Week was pleased to celebrate the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management, at a special ceremony at the Brewery in London on 25 November.

We were very pleased to welcome our guests back face-to-face after the awards went digital last year. They enjoyed the chance to celebrate with the winners in person and network again with industry peers. 

Our guest speaker for the evening was the inspirational Paralympian Martine Wright, while our wonderful host was comedian Lucy Porter. Investment Week's charity for the evening was Women's Aid.  

On the night, we were pleased to announce the winners for two new award categories this year. In the new Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year category, Helen Wildsmith from CCLA Investment Management was Highly Commended, while abrdn's Amanda Young took home the winner's trophy. 

Meanwhile, Georgina Fogo from Janus Henderson Investors won the first Investment Industry Leader of the Year Award.  

Our winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was Jane Welsh, a founder member of the Diversity Project. 

Congratulations to all the winners! 

For more on the awards and the winners, click here

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures

More on Industry

The glamorous night took place at the Brewery in London
Diversity

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

Celebrating great women

Investment Week
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
Some of the night's winners
Industry

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

Congratulations to all the winners

Katrina Lloyd
clock 26 November 2021 • 5 min read
Tom Hayes to learn appeal decision in weeks
Industry

Convicted LIBOR rigger Tom Hayes to learn appeal decision within weeks

Tom Hayes left prison in January

Alex Rolandi
clock 25 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero AM Initiative - the five firms with the lowest initial commitments

24 November 2021 • 5 min read
06

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 