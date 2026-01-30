Reed Smith's Brendan Gallen: Simplicity equals success for first-time funds

'Wave of spinouts'

clock • 3 min read

Fundraising has proven difficult across private markets over the past few years, and spinout funds – teams leaving established firms to launch new investment vehicles – face a particularly tough time, mainly due to a squeeze on limited partner (LP) liquidity.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Industry

Aberdeen head of UK wholesale McCarthy on returning vowels, enhanced index funds and consolidation
Industry

Aberdeen head of UK wholesale McCarthy on returning vowels, enhanced index funds and consolidation

Areas of opportunity

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 15 January 2026 • 9 min read
FTSE 100 CEO jobs more secure as UK rallies despite busy January
Industry

FTSE 100 CEO jobs more secure as UK rallies despite busy January

Three CEO changes this year so far

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 06 January 2026 • 1 min read
ShareSoc founding director Mark Bentley dies
Industry

ShareSoc founding director Mark Bentley dies

Following a short illness

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 January 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot