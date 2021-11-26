Aquis Exchange appoints new chair

Collinson replaces Niki Beattie, who has served as chair of the board since January 2013, when he became the company’s first chair.

Effective 1 January 2022, Collinson, who first joined the board in March 2019, began his career at Racal and held roles with Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants, before founding Cambridge Silicon Radio.

He has served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Aquis Stock Exchange since September 2021.

Collinson replaces Niki Beattie, who has served as chair of the board since January 2013, when she became the company's first chair.

Beattie said: "I am proud of how far Aquis Exchange has come and would like to thank the board, staff and shareholders for their support during my tenure. The company has grown and diversified significantly since I started.

"Now is an opportune time to hand over to Glenn, with the business in great shape and well placed for the next stage of its development. I wish him and the company all the best."

Collinson added: "I am very excited to have the opportunity to succeed to the position of chair of Aquis Exchange.

"There is a very bright future ahead and I look forward to working with the board to continue to lead the company into the next successful stage of its journey. On behalf of the whole board, I would like to thank Niki for her outstanding service and pivotal contribution since inception leading to the successful establishment of Aquis' in the European financial services industry".

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange, said: "I am delighted that the board has chosen Glenn Collinson as Niki's successor.

"The last nine years have been a transformational period for Aquis Exchange and the board, under the leadership of Niki, who has helped to lay strong foundations for the future.

"With Glenn's wealth of experience and his knowledge of the group, with previous stints on both the Aquis Exchange and AQSE boards, I am confident that his energy, perspective and commitment will support Aquis Exchange to go from strength to strength."