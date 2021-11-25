Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

The IA investment committee is comprised of CIO-level individuals from member firms that provide strategic direction and oversight on any matters that affect members and investors.

It also has top level oversight of the IA's work on sustainability and responsible investment.

Laud, who was already serving as deputy chair, replaces Rick LaCaille, executive vice president and senior adviser of State Street Group, as chair of the committee.

Galina Dimitrova, director of investment and capital markets at the Investment Association, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Sonja to this post, who, having served as our deputy chair, already has a solid understanding of our committee's work.

"We look forward to harnessing her deep investment knowledge as we embark on further change and evolution for our industry. Sonja's advice and support will be instrumental as we continue to help and guide members, and navigate the path ahead.

"It has been a pleasure working with our outgoing chair, Rick Lacaille, and we thank him for all of his work with our committee over the years and in particular, in his role as our chair since January 2020."

Laud added: "I am delighted to be taking on the role as chair of the investment committee at such a crucial point in time for our industry.

"Whilst uncertainty around the pandemic continues, as an industry our focus remains to support investors deliver on their investment objectives. I look forward to working with the committee as we head into 2022 where the emphasis on ESG investing continues and with that making a real, positive impact on the companies and markets in which we invest and on society as a whole."