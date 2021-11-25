Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

Sonja Laud

clock • 1 min read
Sonja Laud
Image:

Sonja Laud

The Investment Association has appointed Legal and General Investment Management CIO Sonja Laud chair of its investment committee.

The IA investment committee is comprised of CIO-level individuals from member firms that provide strategic direction and oversight on any matters that affect members and investors.

IA warns of problematic data gaps in response to FCA TCFD proposals

It also has top level oversight of the IA's work on sustainability and responsible investment.

Laud, who was already serving as deputy chair, replaces Rick LaCaille, executive vice president and senior adviser of State Street Group, as chair of the committee.

Galina Dimitrova, director of investment and capital markets at the Investment Association, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Sonja to this post, who, having served as our deputy chair, already has a solid understanding of our committee's work.

"We look forward to harnessing her deep investment knowledge as we embark on further change and evolution for our industry. Sonja's advice and support will be instrumental as we continue to help and guide members, and navigate the path ahead.

"It has been a pleasure working with our outgoing chair, Rick Lacaille, and we thank him for all of his work with our committee over the years and in particular, in his role as our chair since January 2020."

IA creates eight new sectors to cater for influx of ETFs

Laud added: "I am delighted to be taking on the role as chair of the investment committee at such a crucial point in time for our industry.

"Whilst uncertainty around the pandemic continues, as an industry our focus remains to support investors deliver on their investment objectives. I look forward to working with the committee as we head into 2022 where the emphasis on ESG investing continues and with that making a real, positive impact on the companies and markets in which we invest and on society as a whole."

Related Topics

More on Fund management

Matthews is currently chief risk officer at the Universities Superannuation Scheme and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.
People moves

CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

Lindsey Matthews

Georgie Lee
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Therese Niklasson will join the firm on 7 February 2022
People moves

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

Therese Niklasson joins

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
People moves
Fund management

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

Martin Andrew has been CEO for 13 years

Jenny Turton
clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 