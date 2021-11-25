Its NAV per ordinary share increased to 98.4p, driven by an upward revision of the power price forecast and above forecast inflation, the company said.

Since the listed environmental infrastructure fund completed its IPO, it has had a share price total return of 63.6%.

It has decalred an interim dividend of 1.70p, making total dividend declared for the six months to 30 September 2021 of 3.40p

"The portfolio has performed well, in both operational and financial terms, bolstered by significant increases in projected power prices and despite some challenges due to exceptionally low wind speeds during the period," said Richard Morse, chairman of JLEN.

During the period, the company made three acquisitions, bringing its total number of assets up to 39. This included investments in new sectors - biomass CHP and energy from waste.

Morse added: "The recent bioenergy acquisitions provide potential for value enhancement and the pipeline includes value accretive opportunities. Our portfolio is well positioned to support the UK's decarbonisation strategy on the back of COP26 while providing attractive returns to shareholders."

The company raised £56.9m in an oversubscribed placing in May 2021 and has also announced an ESG-linked, £170m revolving credit facility expiring in May 2024.