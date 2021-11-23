Elon Musk approaches midway point of 10% sale after offloading $9bn of Tesla shares

$3bn already committed in September

Only two-thirds of the value of these sales were initiated after he concluded his poll
Image:

Only two-thirds of the value of these sales were initiated after he concluded his poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $9bn of shares in the company since he took to Twitter on 6 November asking the public whether or not he should offload 10% of his stake.

According to SEC filings analysed by Investment Week, between 8 and 16 November, Musk sold $8.8bn of his stock in Tesla, approaching the halfway point of his promise to sell 10%, which was worth roughly $18bn at the time of his poll.

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

It remains to be seen whether Musk will stay true to his word, as the CEO has not made any comment regarding these sales since he said he would abide by the results of his poll.

$3bn of these sales were already committed to on 14 September, meaning only two-thirds of the value of these sales were initiated after he concluded his poll.

 

