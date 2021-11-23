Elon Musk approaches midway point of 10% sale after offloading $9bn of Tesla shares

Only two-thirds of the value of these sales were initiated after he concluded his poll

According to SEC filings analysed by Investment Week, between 8 and 16 November, Musk sold $8.8bn of his stock in Tesla, approaching the halfway point of his promise to sell 10%, which was worth roughly $18bn at the time of his poll.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will stay true to his word, as the CEO has not made any comment regarding these sales since he said he would abide by the results of his poll.

$3bn of these sales were already committed to on 14 September, meaning only two-thirds of the value of these sales were initiated after he concluded his poll.