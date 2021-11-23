UK equity funds outperforming in ESG scores

clock • 3 min read
UK equity funds outperforming in ESG scores
Image:

UK equity funds outperforming in ESG scores

UK equity funds outperform their peers in the industry on ESG scores due to strong governance results, research from FE fundinfo has revealed.

The 2021 FE fundinfo ESG Market Review, which was published today, found that the average UK equity fund had a score of 8.60 based on MSCI's ratings process, about two points higher than those with a global (6.88) or regional focus (6.46), and three points higher than the average of 5.55 for emerging market equities.

The report also found that the vast majority of UK equity funds (97.7%) were classed as ‘ESG leaders' under MSCI's methodology, compared to less than 40% of global and regional funds, and only 4% of emerging market portfolios.

UK equity funds' strength in ESG scores came from the strong governance within UK companies, as when governance was taken into consideration alone, the average score for UK funds stood at 6.42. This compares with 5.11 for global funds and just 4.83 for regional funds.

Furthermore, of the 16 sectors covered by the report, UK groups all ranked highest on governance, with IA UK Smaller Companies, IA UK Equity Income and IA UK All Companies beating out the competition. They were followed by IA European Smaller Companies, IA Europe Including UK and IA Europe Excluding UK.

Investment Association calls on companies to keep executive pay and bonuses in check

However, UK equity funds were found to be falling behind when it comes to the environmental and social elements of ESG, where they are underperforming global and regional portfolios on both measures, while being narrowly beaten by emerging market strategies in the social factor.

The report found that the European equity sector was the areas with the highest environmental and social scores, while global funds also performed well.

The report also found that UK equity funds tend to have a greater exposure to ‘controversial' stocks than other funds, with about 60% of UK equity funds owning businesses that derive at least 5% of revenues from alcohol and more than half owning companies that make weapon-system components. About two-fifths of UK portfolios had links to nuclear power, gambling or genetically modified organisms.

Pacific AM launches longevity and social change fund for Saurymper

Oliver Oehri, co-head of the ESG product group at FE fundinfo, said: "Awareness of ESG factors has been growing amongst investors in recent years and is increasingly shaping their outlook and governing their decisions. The 2021 FE fundinfo ESG Market Review then is published at an opportune time for investors in allowing them to understand how the UK funds landscape is addressing the challenge of responsible investing.

"The report offers some interesting and sometimes surprising insight, and the often-counterintuitive results are an important reminder of the inherent difficulty of categorising, comparing and rating ESG funds.

"For many investors it may come as a shock for example to find funds with large holdings in weapons manufacturers or gambling companies scoring so highly, yet when governance factors are taken into consideration these companies are often better run than others in less controversial industries.

"It is important to remember that ‘ESG' and ‘ethical investing' are not synonymous, and the report is a timely reminder of the need for investors to carry out their own in-depth research when it comes to aligning their principles with their investments."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm

More on ESG

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund
ESG

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

Managed by Raphael Robelin and Blair Reid

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sustainable and ESG investing
ESG

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sustainable and ESG investing

Webinar on 14 December

Katrina Lloyd
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
“If the person running Tesla was not Elon Musk, Tesla would not be trading at $1trn,” says Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu
Companies

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

Stock is worth $1trn

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 November 2021 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 