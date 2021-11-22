Octopus Titan VCT raises £200m in four weeks

Alex Davies, CEO of investment platform Wealth Club, said that last year, Octopus Titan VCT raised £36.8m over the same period.

In a statement, Davies said demand for venture capital trusts has sharply risen in recent years, with more than £500m having been invested in British VCTs in 2021 so far compared to £137m at this time last year.

VCT industry cautiously hope for budget boost

This includes the £200m raised by Octopus Titan VCT, as well as £40m raised by both Octopus Apollo VCT and Octopus AIM VCTs, £60m raised by British Smaller Companies VCTs, £40m raised by Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and £40m raised by Amati AIM VCT.

Davies added: "This year is likely to be the biggest year for VCT sales ever, and we expect at least £800m to be invested. More people are investing - and investing far more quickly than previous years."