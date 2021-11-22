Government-backed Asia sustainable energy infrastructure trust IPO opens to retail investors

Following its intention to float announcement from 4 November, the trust has now published its prospectus and laid out a timetable for its listing.

The trust, to which the UK Government committed up to £25m of seed capital, is seeking to raise gross proceeds of up to $335m through the issue of up to 300 million ordinary shares by way of an initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer.

At the date of the prospectus, retail investors will be able to participate in the IPO via AJ Bell, Equiniti, interactive investor and PrimaryBid. The offer will close at 3pm on 9 December 2021.

Initial admission and dealings in ordinary shares will commence at 8am on 14 December.

Sue Inglis, chair of the trust, said: "Whilst COP26 may not have achieved all that we might have hoped for, it is worth noting the Glasgow Climate Pact is the first ever COP decision explicitly to target action against fossil fuels.

"No one can doubt the urgent need for action and not just words. As the first ever dedicated emerging markets renewable energy offering to list on the London Stock Exchange, TLEI will be investing in the region where the need to address climate change is most urgent.

"Our investors' capital will be used to achieve a positive and measurable environmental and social impact. We believe this impact, in conjunction with the prospective financial returns, is a compelling investment opportunity for investors."

Michael Sieg, CEO of ThomasLloyd, added: "A US dollar invested in sustainable energy infrastructure in Asia has a greater social and environmental impact than the same US dollar spent in Europe or North America.

"This US dollar has more purchasing power, buying more land on which to build and generate more renewable energy and creating greater numbers of employment opportunities. We look forward to deploying the net proceeds of the IPO into an already identified pipeline of opportunities."