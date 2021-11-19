Investment Association calls on companies to keep executive pay and bonuses in check

In a letter to chairs of the FTSE350 Renumeration Committees, the IA said investment managers will expect companies to restrict executive bonuses where government support has been taken and not paid back.

The trade body highlighted that while the majority of companies have been "sensitive" to the experiences of their stakeholders - including employees and customers - investors will be watching to ensure this continues next year.

According to the IA, ESG metrics should be used in determining pay and bonuses, and the metrics should be clearly linked to company strategy.

IA reinstates yield tests and enforcement for income sectors

It said that ensuring the alignment of executive pensions with the wider workforce will continue to be a priority, with investment managers expecting to see a plan to align pension contributions for directors with the contribution levels of the wider workforce by the end of 2022.

Some 90% of FTSE companies analysed have already met these ambitions, IA added.

Andrew Ninian, director of stewardship and corporate governance, said: "Since the start of the pandemic the vast majority of FTSE companies have sensitively balanced the need to incentivise senior executives while at the same time fairly reflecting the experiences of their wider workforces, their stakeholders, and their customers.

"However, as we recover from the pandemic, ensuring this approach is maintained will be critical for investors."

He added: "With COP26 focusing minds ever more sharply on climate change, and more and more companies rightly linking executive pay and bonuses to ESG targets, investment managers will be watching closely to ensure these targets are both quantifiable, and linked to the company's strategy."