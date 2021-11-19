NextEnergy Solar trust embarking on 'next phase of growth' as it hints at more fundraising

The trust, which announced its interim results today (19 November), has seen a 4.2p increase in the net asset value per ordinary share and is trading at a small premium of 1.1%.

Ross Grier, managing director, said the trust has about £300m in pipeline investments, with around £86m available through its revolving credit facility, which it has not yet called.

That extensive pipeline is somewhat built around changes to the investment mandate, which were approved by shareholders in September 2020. These changes included allowing 10% of the gross asset value being invested in standalone energy storage systems.

In September this year the trust announced a £100m joint venture partnership with Eelpower Limited, a leading battery storage specialist in the UK. The joint venture partnership is targeting the establishment of up to 250MW in projects with £100m in invested capital and has already signed its first acquisition of a 50MW standalone battery storage project.

"We have spent the last year building momentum around those management changes," said Grier. "We now have a very robust pipeline that we are now looking to execute over the next few years."

He added that he sees the trust as "tilted towards the next phase of growth".

Atrato Onsite Energy reaches £150m max for IPO while ORIT hunts more cash

New solar peer

Today another trust focused on solar power edged its way into the market. Atrato Onsite Energy, a new renewable investment trust focusing on UK commercial rooftop solar raised £150m in what it called a "significantly oversubscribed" fundraising.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, Group CEO of NextEnergy Capital, was unconcerned saying the two strategies were "completely different".

Atrato is focussed on rooftop solar while NextEnergy invests in what it calls "utility scale, ground mounted assets".

The Group CEO said he had "looked at rooftop investment" but found it was "very difficult to implement" and they ended up deciding to back away from it as it was not "worth their while".

He went on to explain that while his trust has a head start, launched in 2014, he did not think Atrato would be able to reach the installed capacity they currently had.

"If you look at the challenges of building, rooftop mounted on warehouses, data centres, and all that, you have a number of challenges, including each asset is very small," he said.

The rooftop model will also mean "higher operating risks" because the building is owned by someone else, while NextEnergy's model means they control the land they build on.