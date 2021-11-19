Worthstone and Helm Godfrey in joint initiative to make impact investing 'accessible and affordable'

The initiative, called Wellth Impact, seeks to offer competitively priced impact investment discretionary model portfolios managed by Helm Godfrey.

Using Worthstone's impact rating methodology, each fund and portfolio will be scored on six different key measures to generate an overall score.

The models will be available on the Praemium and Transact platforms from January 2022, with further platform listings in due course.

Founder of Worthstone and co-founder of the Wellth Impact service, Gavin Francis says: "Impact investing should be accessible and affordable to every adviser and client in the UK. For clients wanting to make a positive impact alongside a financial return, ESG screening simply doesn't answer all their questions.

Chair of Helm Godfrey, Danby Bloch said: "Underpinned by Worthstone's tried and tested impact research tools, we believe these models will be among the most competitively priced impact portfolios in the market."

Chamberlyns is also part of the founding team.