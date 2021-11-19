Atrato Onsite Energy reaches £150m max for IPO while ORIT hunts more cash

Orit looking for £73.9m

Atrato Onsite Energy, a new renewable investment trust focusing on UK commercial rooftop solar has raised £150m in what it called a “significantly oversubscribed” fundraising.

The trust set a maximum of £150m as that was the amount the investment adviser believes can be deployed within 12 months.

Juliet Davenport OBE, Chair of the trust said there was "strong support from a wide range of retail and institutional investors".

"This demonstrates the alignment of the investment community with our mission to build new renewable energy capacity to help meet the UK's binding net zero emissions target and meaningfully contribute to the green economy," she added.  

Gurpreet Gujral, managing director of Atrato Partners Limited, the investment adviser commented: "Atrato Onsite Energy plc aims to be the partner of choice for UK businesses considering rooftop solar in their plans to reach net zero.

"We are already working closely with our corporate customers to reduce both their carbon footprints and energy costs, and we look forward to updating our investors on our progress."

The trust expects to be admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange with dealings starting on 23 November.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Meanwhile, the £487.9m Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust (ORIT) announced its intention to raise up to £73.9m in a new placing.

At the same time it is offering retail investors an opportunity to participate through the Peel Hunt Retail Capital Markets ‘REX' portal at the issue price.

In a stock exchange announcement ORIT said it "values it retail shareholder base" and given the "substantial support" it believes it appropriate to allowing them the opportunity to participate.

The shares will be available for purchase at 105.5 pence per share, which represents a discount of about 4.1% to the closing price on 18 November.

The company said it has fully committed the proceeds of its oversubscribed fundraising of £150m in July this year and identified a number of suitable assets worth £1.5bn.

The investment manager has undertaken preliminary due diligence in relation to this pipeline and made non-binding offers for those not held in the Octopus managed funds.

This means pipeline assets with a value of approximately £423m are under option and/or in advanced or bilateral negotiations.

ORIT tweaked its investment policy in August this year to broaden its investable universe to allow it extend its exposure beyond Europe and Australia as long as that exposure is less than 1% of the portfolio's gross asset value.

The trust is trading on a 11..6% premium, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

