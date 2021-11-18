Schroder UK Public Private trust makes third PE investment

The investment is the third new private equity investment since Schroders took over the £529m trust in October 2019.

SUPP said it is committed to "improving its sustainability profile and intends to disclose where appropriate the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals associated with new investments".

It said the investment in Attest is in line with SDG 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth" and target 8.2 "Achieve higher levels of economic productivity through diversification, technological upgrading and innovation, including through a focus on high-value added and labour-intensive sectors".

Attest's self-serve technology allows surveys to be created and distributed to target consumers in as little as 90 seconds with additional support from an in-house team of research experts.

The companies client base includes Microsoft, Santander, Walgreens/Boots among others and it has grown rapidly during the pandemic. The latest funding is expected to accelerate the companies expansion in Europe and North America.

Tim Creed and Roger Doig, Portfolio Managers of the Company, jointly commented: "We believe Attest represents a high-quality addition to the portfolio with significant growth potential. In the current business climate, the importance of operating in a customer-centric manner and continually monitoring consumer behaviour has never been greater and Attest is revolutionising access to high quality insights for brands around the world."

Doig took over from Ben Wicks, who left for paternity leave, in September this year.

The trust is continuing to struggle with its discount which sits at 27.6% according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) website.

Separately Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust announced it had raised £10.8m in its latest fundraising.

On 2 November the £78m trust announced it was proposing to issue up to 25 million new ordinary shares. However, it has raised enough to issue 10.3 million at the placing price of 105 pence per share.

The funds will be used towards a pipeline of "scalable investment opportunities" and is expected to be committed within the next six months.

Susannah Nicklin, chair of the Company, said: "We are delighted to have raised additional capital which can be invested in new and existing projects that assist in addressing many deep-rooted social issues, including homelessness, uneven health outcomes, rising income inequality and unequal life opportunities.

"The Company has made good progress over the 12 months since launch having made investments supporting over 100 front-line organisations and delivering attractive returns for shareholders."

The trust is trading on a 1.5% premium, according to the AIC.