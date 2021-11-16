Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

Giving evidence to the Commons Treasury select committee on Monday (15 November), Bailey admitted that the rising cost of living was a cause for significant concern and that he had come close to voting for an increase in borrowing costs when the Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) last met in early November.

As the end of the UK's furlough scheme had generated little increase in unemployment so far, Bailey suggested that this was the first hurdle cleared with regard to rising rates, but more evidence was needed.

BoE defies market expectations by holding rates

The labour market looks "tight", he said, adding that this is "the big issue at the moment".

BoE currently expects UK inflation to hit 5% next Spring, well above the 2% target set by the government.

"I'm very uneasy about the inflation situation," Bailey said. "I want to be very clear on that. It is not, of course, where we wanted to be, to have inflation above target. On the decision itself, however, it was a very close call in my view."

"All meetings are in play, he added, adding that the Bank is in "the price stability business".

The MPC voted 7-2 to keep rates on hold at 0.1%, but Bailey made clear that he could change his mind come the next meeting in December.

"On the decision itself, it was a very close call in my view," he told the committee. Bailey had held back voting for a rise in borrowing costs as he said he wanted more evidence on the jobs market post-furlough.

"We've now got much more two-sided risks in the situation," he said.

On one side, he explained, growth in the economy has started to flatten out. This isn't surprising, he added, as ground lost from the start of Covid is yet to be recovered.

"We're also seeing these supply-side effects," he said, referring to the "two moving parts" of the recovery of both supply and demand. "We're now seeing the supply bottlenecks definitely weigh in on growth, and we've been seeing that since the summer."

Against that, he pointed out, inflation has picked up further. The largest reason why is pricing in the energy sector, he added, but it's also coming from what he called "traded global goods prices".

On their own, these issues look to be temporary, he argued, highlighting that raising interest rates "isn't going to supply more gas" or computer chips.

BoE holds rates at 0.1% but warns of further 'temporary' inflationary pressure

"The real puzzle we have is what happened at the end of the furlough scheme," said Bailey.

According to the governor, there is little official data to determine what happened when the furlough scheme came to an end in September.

"The anecdote suggests that coming out of the furlough scheme has not raised unemployment, but we don't know for sure," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainty around it."

He added: "The risk is that if we get real pressure in the labour market, it could prolong inflation and lead to higher inflation expectations."

Data published today (16 November) by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that unemployment across the UK has fallen again, despite the end of the furlough scheme in September.