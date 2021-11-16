Andrew Bailey 'very uneasy' about rising UK inflation

Labour market uncertainty adds to pressures

clock • 3 min read
BoE decision to hold rates 'close call'
Image:

BoE decision to hold rates 'close call'

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has hinted that the main hurdle to increasing interest rates has been cleared with the end of the government's furlough scheme, but he admitted that he was "very uneasy" regarding the inflation situation.

Giving evidence to the Commons Treasury select committee on Monday (15 November), Bailey admitted that the rising cost of living was a cause for significant concern and that he had come close to voting for an increase in borrowing costs when the Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) last met in early November.

As the end of the UK's furlough scheme had generated little increase in unemployment so far, Bailey suggested that this was the first hurdle cleared with regard to rising rates, but more evidence was needed.

BoE defies market expectations by holding rates

The labour market looks "tight", he said, adding that this is "the big issue at the moment".

BoE currently expects UK inflation to hit 5% next Spring, well above the 2% target set by the government.

"I'm very uneasy about the inflation situation," Bailey said. "I want to be very clear on that. It is not, of course, where we wanted to be, to have inflation above target. On the decision itself, however, it was a very close call in my view."

"All meetings are in play, he added, adding that the Bank is in "the price stability business".

The MPC voted 7-2 to keep rates on hold at 0.1%, but Bailey made clear that he could change his mind come the next meeting in December.

"On the decision itself, it was a very close call in my view," he told the committee. Bailey had held back voting for a rise in borrowing costs as he said he wanted more evidence on the jobs market post-furlough.

"We've now got much more two-sided risks in the situation," he said.

On one side, he explained, growth in the economy has started to flatten out. This isn't surprising, he added, as ground lost from the start of Covid is yet to be recovered.

"We're also seeing these supply-side effects," he said, referring to the "two moving parts" of the recovery of both supply and demand. "We're now seeing the supply bottlenecks definitely weigh in on growth, and we've been seeing that since the summer."

Against that, he pointed out, inflation has picked up further. The largest reason why is pricing in the energy sector, he added, but it's also coming from what he called "traded global goods prices".

On their own, these issues look to be temporary, he argued, highlighting that raising interest rates "isn't going to supply more gas" or computer chips.

BoE holds rates at 0.1% but warns of further 'temporary' inflationary pressure

"The real puzzle we have is what happened at the end of the furlough scheme," said Bailey.

According to the governor, there is little official data to determine what happened when the furlough scheme came to an end in September.

"The anecdote suggests that coming out of the furlough scheme has not raised unemployment, but we don't know for sure," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainty around it."

He added: "The risk is that if we get real pressure in the labour market, it could prolong inflation and lead to higher inflation expectations."

Data published today (16 November) by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that unemployment across the UK has fallen again, despite the end of the furlough scheme in September.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Ruffer to issue £167m in new shares in response to investor demand

More than 200 firms disappear from top 500 asset manager list in ten years

More on Markets

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: Covid deaths hit highest number since March for England and Wales

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 16 November 2021 • 1 min read
The FCA stated it does not intend to renew the compulsion and publication of the three Japanese yen settings beyond 2022
Regulation

FCA confirms use of synthetic LIBOR for six settings with little change to initial proposal

Japanese yen LIBOR to end in 2022

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
Hendrik du Toit
Industry

Ninety One reports record £140bn in AUM following £3.9bn in net inflows

Fixed income and equities strategies drive flows

Ellie Duncan
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

09 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Accents speak louder: How speech affects our life chances

10 November 2021 • 4 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 