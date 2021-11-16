HSBC Asset Management closes Private Equity Opportunities II fund at $1bn

Launched in August 2021

HSBC Alternatives CEO Joanna Munro
HSBC Alternatives CEO Joanna Munro

HSBC Asset Management has closed its second directly-managed secondaries fund, Private Equity Opportunities II, having reached total commitments of more than $1bn.

PE Opps II, which launched in August this year, will be managed by HSBC Alternatives' private equity team and comprises a portfolio of 26 private equity funds and primary capital of $100m for new co-investments.

The fund closed in October and comes after the firm's first secondaries fund, Private Equity Opportunities, raised $1.34bn in December 2020.

Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, said that the closing of the second fund is "a clear signal" of how important alternatives are to investors.

HSBC AM brings alternatives capabilities together under HSBC Alternatives

She added: "This demonstrates our ability to offer clients access to institutional quality secondary and co-investment opportunities. These transactions help clients gain more efficient exposure to the value add of private equity, including through faster deployment speed and potentially lower fees."

Private investment firm Ardian was a cornerstone investor in PE Opps II through its secondaries activity, with other investors including the clients of HSBC Private Banking and HSBC Asset Management's institutional clients.

HSBC AM's second Private Equity Opportunities fund invests in a global portfolio of secondary assets, primary blue-chip private equity funds and co-investments diversified by manager, geography, stage and vintage.

It is part of HSBC AM's strategy to grow its alternatives business, following the reorganisation of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives, earlier this year.

Since 2012, HSBC Alternatives has invested in excess of $4.3bn in secondary transactions, including the two Private Equity Opportunities funds.

As of 30 September 2021, HSBC Alternatives had $54bn of assets under management and advice, with $28.2bn across private market funds and mandates.

