Ruffer to issue £167m in new shares in response to investor demand

Confirming plans announced in its annual review in July, the £686m Guernsey-based investment company said it would issue up to around £166.6m in new shares in response to this heightened demand.

The issue is slated to benefit both new and existing shareholders who will be able to buy new shares "free of stamp duty" at 296.5p, slightly above their NAV of 290.3p on 9 November.

The issuance is conditional, and still needs to be approved at Ruffer's general meeting in December.

If the issue does not go ahead, any monies received by Ruffer will be returned without interest.

Ruffer's board, chaired by Sir Christopher Russell, said the issue would enable private investors to buy new shares through leading stockbrokers.

Increasing the size of the company would lower costs and improve liquidity in the stock, the board added.

In its stock exchange announcements, Ruffer's board highlighted that its shares have traded at a premium to NAV "almost without exception" since February.

To satisfy this demand, it said, Ruffer has issued shares by way of tap issuances.

Between 4 February and 12 November, nearly 44 million tap shares have been issued at an average price of 286.38p per share with an average premium of 1.77% to the NAV

"By doing so, the company has fully utilised the 10% pre-emption rights disapplication authority granted by shareholders at the 2020 AGM as well as the majority of the two additional EGM authorities obtained during the year," the board said.

To implement the issue, the board is seeking shareholder approval and has convened an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 3 December.

Ruffer hit the headlines earlier this year when it took profits to the tune of £1bn when it sold its "defensive" bitcoin bet in April before the May crash.