Pantheon Infrastructure admits shares to main market following fundraise

Ordinary shares will trade under the ticker ‘PINT’

The company raised £400m through its London IPO last week (11 November), exceeding its £300m IPO target.

The ordinary shares will trade under the ticker ‘PINT' and the subscription shares under the ticker ‘PSNT'.

Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

The total number of ordinary shares in issue immediately following admission is 400,000,000 and is also the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights.

PINT is targeting an NAV total return per share of between 8% and 10% per annum by investing in private infrastructure assets in sectors including digital infrastructure, and renewables and energy efficiency.