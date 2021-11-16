Pantheon Infrastructure admits shares to main market following fundraise

Pantheon Infrastructure (PINT) has announced it will admit 400,000,000 ordinary shares to the premium segment and 80,000,000 subscription shares to the standard segment of the official list of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange after beating its IPO fundraise target.
The company raised £400m through its London IPO last week (11 November), exceeding its £300m IPO target.
The ordinary shares will trade under the ticker ‘PINT' and the subscription shares under the ticker ‘PSNT'.
Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target
The total number of ordinary shares in issue immediately following admission is 400,000,000 and is also the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights.
PINT is targeting an NAV total return per share of between 8% and 10% per annum by investing in private infrastructure assets in sectors including digital infrastructure, and renewables and energy efficiency.