Andrew Milligan joins Devlin Mambo as board adviser

Milligan, who spent almost 20 years with Standard Life and Aberdeen Standard Investments (now abrdn), will join the Devlin Mambo's incumbent board adviser Trevor Keay.

He held a variety of roles within the financial services industry, most recently as head of global strategy at ASI, and will continue his role as a fellow and council member for the Society of Professional Economists.

Graeme Devlin, co-founder and managing partner, said: "We are delighted and honoured to be able to work with Andrew. Not only is he very well regarded and exceptional in his field, but he also brings a strategic lens to Devlin Mambo at a key juncture for our business."

Simba Mamboininga, co-founder and managing partner, added: "We have worked very closely with Andrew over the last year and he has provided invaluable input to our business. Our focus has always been on growing responsibly, and we believe that as we start to plan our next phase, Andrew's guidance will be instrumental in catapulting us forward."

Milligan said: "I am delighted to be working alongside Graeme, Simba and their colleagues at Devlin Mambo. There is an immense need for independent, impartial advice to asset managers and asset owners at this complex juncture.

"I look forward to assisting Devlin Mambo's clients as they consider necessary changes to their investment processes, distribution channels, data provision and media communications in coming years."