Civitas commits to continue working with non-compliant housing association Falcon

Government report released today (12 November)

clock • 2 min read
Civitas to continue working with 'non-compliant' social housing association Falcon
Image:

Civitas to continue working with 'non-compliant' social housing association Falcon

Civitas Social Housing (CSH) has said it will continue its “supportive relationship” with the Falcon Housing Association, which the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) today (12 November) deemed non-complaint with the governance and financial viability standard.

Falcon, a nation provider of social housing, was placed under review by the Government regulator in September. Today the findings have shown the not-for-profit has "failed to ensure its governance arrangements deliver an effective risk management and control framework and has not demonstrated that it has managed its resources effectively to ensure its viability can be maintained".

The judgement also said Falcon has not managed its affairs appropriately and, notably, "failed to ensure that any arrangements it enters into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties or are arrangements which the regulator could reasonably assume were for such purposes".

The £943.1m investment trust receives 19.9% of its rent roll from Falcon, which is a "long-standing counterparty" it said in a stock exchange announcement. The trust added "rent collection continues as normal and this is expected to continue to be the case".

The RSH investigation also identified arrangements Falcon had entered into involving companies with links to directors and shareholders of Falcon.

It said although these were disclosed, the regulator lacks "assurance that, before entering into them, FHA's board adequately considered the implications" such as reputational damage.  

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility

Recently, Civitas has come under attack from research group Shadowfall, which has a short position in the trust.

In a report it highlighted that after the collapse of First Priority, a housing association, Civitas leases were passed to Falcon accompanied by a £4.8m lease incentive.

It also noted Faisal Lalani, a director of Falcon, is also a co-shareholder in the property development company, Global Capital Holdings and the care operator, National Care Group. The report said Global Capital Holdings has sold properties to Civitas, and National Care Group provides care services to 12% of the Civitas properties.

In response to this point of the RSH report Civitas said:

"For clarity, all transactions undertaken between the company and Falcon have been on a fully independent and arm's-length basis with no connection between CSH, or its investment manager and Falcon, its directors, or shareholders other than in relation to the property transactions themselves."

The Civitas announcement said Falcon has committed to engaging with the regulator and the trust wanted to work with it and other parties to "further enhancing standards across the sector".

Civitas is trading at a 14.9% discount according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

More on Investment Trusts

Partner Insight: Seven urgent reasons to explore impact-aligned debt investing
Investment Trusts

Partner Insight: Seven urgent reasons to explore impact-aligned debt investing

BlueBay’s My-Linh Ngo, and Tom Moulds explain how they defined their new ‘impact aligned’ debt strategy around global challenges and the ‘sunrise’ industries tackling them

BlueBay
clock 12 November 2021 • 6 min read
Co-managers Michaell Lindsell and Nick Train
UK

Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

Fund shrank 1.6% in October

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 November 2021 • 1 min read
AVI calls for dismissal of TPIL non-exec Joshua Targoff
Investment Trusts

AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Threat of legal action reiterated

Alex Rolandi
clock 11 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 