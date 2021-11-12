Civitas commits to continue working with non-compliant housing association Falcon

Falcon, a nation provider of social housing, was placed under review by the Government regulator in September. Today the findings have shown the not-for-profit has "failed to ensure its governance arrangements deliver an effective risk management and control framework and has not demonstrated that it has managed its resources effectively to ensure its viability can be maintained".

The judgement also said Falcon has not managed its affairs appropriately and, notably, "failed to ensure that any arrangements it enters into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties or are arrangements which the regulator could reasonably assume were for such purposes".

The £943.1m investment trust receives 19.9% of its rent roll from Falcon, which is a "long-standing counterparty" it said in a stock exchange announcement. The trust added "rent collection continues as normal and this is expected to continue to be the case".

The RSH investigation also identified arrangements Falcon had entered into involving companies with links to directors and shareholders of Falcon.

It said although these were disclosed, the regulator lacks "assurance that, before entering into them, FHA's board adequately considered the implications" such as reputational damage.

BMO postpones REIT IPO as sector challenges cause volatility Recently, Civitas has come under attack from research group Shadowfall, which has a short position in the trust.

In a report it highlighted that after the collapse of First Priority, a housing association, Civitas leases were passed to Falcon accompanied by a £4.8m lease incentive.

It also noted Faisal Lalani, a director of Falcon, is also a co-shareholder in the property development company, Global Capital Holdings and the care operator, National Care Group. The report said Global Capital Holdings has sold properties to Civitas, and National Care Group provides care services to 12% of the Civitas properties.

In response to this point of the RSH report Civitas said:

"For clarity, all transactions undertaken between the company and Falcon have been on a fully independent and arm's-length basis with no connection between CSH, or its investment manager and Falcon, its directors, or shareholders other than in relation to the property transactions themselves."

The Civitas announcement said Falcon has committed to engaging with the regulator and the trust wanted to work with it and other parties to "further enhancing standards across the sector".

Civitas is trading at a 14.9% discount according to Hargreaves Lansdown.