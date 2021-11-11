TPIL completes IPO of electric car maker Rivian

Third Point's flagship hedge funds first invested $10m in the electric car maker at the start of the year, followed by a further $167m in the company's convertible note financing in July.

Upon listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange on 10 November, Rivian raised around $12bn with an offering price of $78 per share.

Rivian, led by CEO RJ Scaringe, develops electric vehicles, products and services related to sustainable transportation.

AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Third Point chief executive Daniel Loeb said in the firm's quarterly letter: "A car enthusiast with a passion to conserve the environment for future environments, RJ has built a company that is shifting consumer mindsets about what battery electric vehicles can be."

He added: "Recognising that personal ownership of vehicles will give way to ride-sharing in the future, Riviana ls has the ambition to be major solutions provider to centrally managed fleets."