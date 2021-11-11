TPIL completes IPO of electric car maker Rivian

$12bn raised upon listing

clock • 1 min read
Rivian listed with offering price of $78 per share
Image:

Rivian listed with offering price of $78 per share

London-listed Third Point Investors Limited (TPIL) has successfully completed the initial public offering of its portfolio holding Rivian Automotive Inc, it announced on Thursday (11 November).

Third Point's flagship hedge funds first invested $10m in the electric car maker at the start of the year, followed by a further $167m in the company's convertible note financing in July.

Upon listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange on 10 November, Rivian raised around $12bn with an offering price of $78 per share.

Rivian, led by CEO RJ Scaringe, develops electric vehicles, products and services related to sustainable transportation.

AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Third Point chief executive Daniel Loeb said in the firm's quarterly letter: "A car enthusiast with a passion to conserve the environment for future environments, RJ has built a company that is shifting consumer mindsets about what battery electric vehicles can be."

He added: "Recognising that personal ownership of vehicles will give way to ride-sharing in the future, Riviana ls has the ambition to be major solutions provider to centrally managed fleets."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

AVI calls on Third Point shareholders to ditch director

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

More on Markets

Energy costs have soared 4.8% over the past month alone, with the figure up 30% year-on-year.
Markets

US inflation surge may remain 'uncomfortably high' as CPI reaches 6.2%

Investors debate a Federal Reserve decision

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Lauren Mason, Investment Week editor
Markets

Editor's letter: A shot in the arm?

One sudden event can have a positive impact

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read
Market Movers Blog: Crypto assets will soon face reporting requirement to IRS
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Schroders warns high inflation remains a challenge

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 