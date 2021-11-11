Elon Musk committed to offloading Tesla shares weeks before Twitter poll

The CEO had already set in motion a plan to sell more than $1bn of stock

According to an SEC filing from 14 September, Musk committed to selling at least $1.1bn of shares, 54 days before he launched his Twitter poll in which he asked the internet whether he should sell 10% of his stock.

As a result of this filing, known as a 10b5-1 plan often used to avoid suspicion of insider trading, he sold the shares on 8 November.

The shares were originally acquired by Musk on 13 August 2012 as part of an options scheme, meaning he was able to purchase the stock for a price of $6.24, before offloading it at the market value, which rested at $1,162.73 on 8 November - an 18,533% increase.

The results of the 6 November poll saw 57.9% of those who voted agree that the CEO should sell the stock.

Musk has sold almost $5bn of shares in the first half of this week, and while some of these sales were certainly unrelated to his publicity stunt, it is unclear whether the rest were a result of him keeping his word to Twitter.