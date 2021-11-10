Aviva Investors adds new manager to global high yield team

Chicago-based fund manager

Aviva Investors hires Chicago-based high yield manager Sau Mui
Aviva Investors has strengthened its global high yield team with the appointment of Sau Mui as a fund manager, with a view to enhancing the firm's capabilities in the sector.

Based in Chicago, Mui will report to Brent Finck and Sunita Kara, global co-heads of high yield at the Aviva Investors, and will work on global high yield, short duration global high yield and US high yield strategies.

Mui joins from Chicago-headquartered PPM America, where she was a portfolio manager on the firm's core plus and credit-plus strategies.

Before that, in 2019, she was a senior credit research analyst at PPM America, responsible for global investment grade and high yield corporates in the financials sector.

BNPP AM boosts Sustainability Centre with five hires

Other roles include positions as a credit research analyst with Harris Associates and as a high yield research associate with Putnam Investments.

Finck said: " Sau will be a great asset to the team with her expertise and experience further enhancing our current global high yield capabilities."

