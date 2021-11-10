Aviva Investors adds new manager to global high yield team

Based in Chicago, Mui will report to Brent Finck and Sunita Kara, global co-heads of high yield at the Aviva Investors, and will work on global high yield, short duration global high yield and US high yield strategies.

Mui joins from Chicago-headquartered PPM America, where she was a portfolio manager on the firm's core plus and credit-plus strategies.

Before that, in 2019, she was a senior credit research analyst at PPM America, responsible for global investment grade and high yield corporates in the financials sector.

Other roles include positions as a credit research analyst with Harris Associates and as a high yield research associate with Putnam Investments.

Finck said: " Sau will be a great asset to the team with her expertise and experience further enhancing our current global high yield capabilities."