COP26: Investors call on G20 to disclose agricultural emissions reduction targets

The coalition, coordinated by the FAIRR Initiative and supported by former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, has said that as of today (9 November), none of the 16 G20 NDCs submitted so far contain the specific targets requested - in stark contrast to the energy sector, for which 50% include targets.

The group, which includes Legal & General Investment Management (UK) and Canada Post Corporation Pension Plan, is also urging delegates at the climate summit in Glasgow to seize the opportunities presented by COP26 to foreground protein production and consumption in the climate conversation.

According to the coalition's ‘Where's the Beef' statement, investors are "deeply concerned" about the risks presented by climate change to regional and global economies and to investment assets in the agriculture sector.

At the same time, they recognise "the significant investment opportunities" that the transition to an emerging net zero emissions economy presents.

Jeremy Coller, Chair, FAIRR Initiative, said: "The COP26 announcements on methane and deforestation are to be congratulated. The biggest contributor to both is animal agriculture, and reform of that sector remains on the margins of discussion in Glasgow.

"The 20th century attitude of wilful ignorance, must be replaced by market data and a clear pathway to a sustainable agriculture sector in the 21st century. Without this the world cannot stay below 1.5 degrees of warming."

Food systems account for a third of all global emissions. At COP26, more than 100 countries commit to reducing methane emissions. If met, the pledge will prevent 0.2 degrees of warming by the middle of this century.

Investor support for the statement has more than doubled since it was initially launched in June, just over four months ago, reinforcing the clear desire from financial markets for sector-specific emissions targets in agriculture or the wider food system.

João Campari, global food practice leader, WWF, added: "Without an urgent decarbonisation of our food systems we will not be able to deliver the Paris Agreement or the SDGs.

"We cannot phase out food, like we can fossil fuels, but we can adopt nature-positive practices which deliver net-zero emissions. Although the majority of countries now refer to agriculture or land-use in their NDCs, specific targets and implementation roadmaps are lacking - they are needed to ensure food production shifts from being part of the problem to part of the climate solution.

The statement is endorsed by architect of the 2015 Paris Agreement, Ban Ki-moon, who highlights that "transparent emission reduction targets will help investors and wider stakeholders measure progress towards net zero and chart the transition to more sustainable agriculture."