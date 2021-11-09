BNPP AM boosts Sustainability Centre with five hires

Rachel Crossley has been named as head of stewardship, reporting to Michael Herskovich, global head of stewardship. She will be based in London.

Malika Takhtayeva has been appointed sustainable fixed income lead, Thibaud Clisson has been appointed climate change lead, Robert-Alexandre Poujade has been appointed biodiversity lead, and Delphine Riou has been appointed inclusive growth lead.

These four appointments all report to Alex Bernhardt, global head of sustainability research.

Clisson, Poujade and Riou will be based in Paris, while Takhtayeva will operate out of BNPP AM's London office.

Jane Ambachtsheer, global head of sustainability at BNPP AM, said: "With everyone's attention on COP26, the focus on sustainable investing continues to gain momentum, and pressure is growing from all stakeholders to actively contribute to a zero-carbon, more inclusive economy.

"These latest appointments further strengthen our sustainability capabilities in order to deliver our ambitious roadmap, accelerate our capabilities within thematic investing and maintain our leadership position as the sustainable investor for a changing world."