AXA IM global head: Concept of fiduciary duty needs to evolve

Talking to Investment Week early on in the event he spoke candidly about the current state of the sector and its progress to committing to net zero and fighting climate change.

"The biggest challenge that we, as asset managers, face is that we still have a lot of firms simply saying, our fiduciary duty is to get the highest possible return for our clients. Full stop," he said.

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

AXA IM, on the other hand, has taken the view that its fiduciary duty is to deliver the highest possible return "while delivering that outcome in a world that is still worth living in".

"So we are adding a responsible component to our fiduciary duty," Stoter explained.

By doing this AXA IM is entering what Stoter called the "next phase" of how the industry should interact with its clients.

"Not simply to say we have different clients who want some assets managed in different ways and we can accommodate that," he said. "But to change that towards this is what we believe in as a company. This is what it means for how we manage our portfolios."

Inevitably this will mean if the client is not aligned to the asset managers' beliefs, then the firm must say that it is not the right asset manager for them.

IW's Kathleen Gallagher: Reflections from a week at COP26

Pledges

On a similar vein, Stoter discussed the challenges of drafting pledges when there are firms on different stages in their ESG journey.

Speaking about pledges he said the challenge with them is when you have a large group of parties you "always end up with some form of compromise".

"It is the job of the of the head negotiator to come up with the language that is as tight as possible, but still keeps everybody on board."

The global head went on to say that in terms of concrete the text can become AXA IM is on the side of "we want to go further" but "you take what you can get in terms of commitments".

He added that he would prefer to have an agreement that might not be as strong if it meant moving forward rather than having no pledge at all.

AXA IM targets 'climate leaders' as it shuns oil and coal

Asks for COP26 outcomes



Stoter has two asks for the outcome of negotiations and development for COP26 that would specifically aid the asset management industry in its goals.

The first is global carbon pricing.

According to the World Bank, carbon pricing is an instrument that "captures the external costs of greenhouse gas emissions—the costs of emissions that the public pays for, such as damage to crops, health care costs from heat waves and droughts, and loss of property from flooding and sea level rise—and ties them to their sources through a price".

In reality these schemes typically take the form of taxes on polluters' emissions. There have been examples of systems that limit how much companies can emit before having to pay more.

Stoter believes placing a price on carbon "will help a lot with regards to the decisions that these companies have to make with regards to how fast do I decarbonize? What are the benefits of doing that? And what is the cost of not doing it?"

His other ask is for consistency across global financial regulation specifically with regards to ESG.

"You continue to see, of course, small or bigger differences in what is considered a sustainable investment and what is not what label is attached in which country," he said.

One example is the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the UK's equivalent Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), which will be launched soon and is expected to be similar, but not exactly the same.

Stoter said AXA IM is working with regulators to "find common grounds" and to "have consistent approaches".