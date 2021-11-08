Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

Brings total AUM to £530bn

clock • 2 min read
Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has completed the acquisition of BMO’s EMEA asset management business, adding £97bn ($131bn) in assets under management.

The £615m deal was struck by Columbia Threadneedle's parent company Ameriprise Financial in April this year and was expected to complete in the fourth quarter.

The acquisition, which brings Columbia Threadneedle's total AUM to £530bn ($714bn), will strengthen the firm's capability in several areas of "increasing prominence" in European and global asset management, namely responsible investment (RI), alternatives and solutions.

Combined, they manage total assets of £36bn ($49bn) in RI funds and strategies across asset classes, while the deal has resulted in the formation of a global alternatives business of more than £34bn ($47bn), including real estate in the UK, Europe and the US, infrastructure, private equity and hedge fund offerings.

In solutions, the combination of BMO GAM (EMEA), which has an LDI business in Europe as well as a fiduciary management business, with Columbia Threadneedle means its solutions business represents the point of entry of more than £145bn of client assets, or almost 30% of its expanded AUM.

Columbia Threadneedle wins £1.7bn global credit mandate from St James's Place

The transaction also adds the BMO GAM (EMEA) managed investment trusts and its multi-manager range to Columbia Threadneedle's offering.

It has been confirmed that, separately, the deal will result in "certain BMO US asset management clients moving to Columbia Threadneedle, at a later date subject to client consent".

Nick Ring, chief executive of EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle, said: "This strategically important acquisition accelerates our growth in the EMEA region and secures our position as a significant global asset manager.

"Our established strengths in core asset classes and our strong, long-term performance track record are complemented by key strategic capabilities that improve our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

He added: "Our combined team of more than 2,500 people share a client-centric culture, a collaborative and research-based investment approach, and a long-held commitment to responsible investment principles. Together, we look forward to embracing our role as active investors to drive change, deliver client outcomes and continue to make our own contribution to a sustainable future."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

Foresight Group appoints Ross Driver to senior management team on solar fund

More on Industry

Hans Stoter of AXA IM
ESG

AXA IM global head: Concept of fiduciary duty needs to evolve

Calls for COP26 outcomes

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 08 November 2021 • 3 min read
The firm was responsible for the management of the now-collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund
Industry

Carlyle Group makes second bid for former Woodford ACD Link Group

Only seeking one-month due diligence

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 November 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Karwai Tang/UK government
Industry

IW's Kathleen Gallagher: Reflections from a week at COP26

A view of sceptical optimism

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 08 November 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

01 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Fundamentally flawed': Campaigners slam financial sector net zero alliances ahead of COP26 finance day

02 November 2021 • 6 min read
06

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 