Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

The £615m deal was struck by Columbia Threadneedle's parent company Ameriprise Financial in April this year and was expected to complete in the fourth quarter.

The acquisition, which brings Columbia Threadneedle's total AUM to £530bn ($714bn), will strengthen the firm's capability in several areas of "increasing prominence" in European and global asset management, namely responsible investment (RI), alternatives and solutions.

Combined, they manage total assets of £36bn ($49bn) in RI funds and strategies across asset classes, while the deal has resulted in the formation of a global alternatives business of more than £34bn ($47bn), including real estate in the UK, Europe and the US, infrastructure, private equity and hedge fund offerings.

In solutions, the combination of BMO GAM (EMEA), which has an LDI business in Europe as well as a fiduciary management business, with Columbia Threadneedle means its solutions business represents the point of entry of more than £145bn of client assets, or almost 30% of its expanded AUM.

Columbia Threadneedle wins £1.7bn global credit mandate from St James's Place

The transaction also adds the BMO GAM (EMEA) managed investment trusts and its multi-manager range to Columbia Threadneedle's offering.

It has been confirmed that, separately, the deal will result in "certain BMO US asset management clients moving to Columbia Threadneedle, at a later date subject to client consent".

Nick Ring, chief executive of EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle, said: "This strategically important acquisition accelerates our growth in the EMEA region and secures our position as a significant global asset manager.

"Our established strengths in core asset classes and our strong, long-term performance track record are complemented by key strategic capabilities that improve our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

He added: "Our combined team of more than 2,500 people share a client-centric culture, a collaborative and research-based investment approach, and a long-held commitment to responsible investment principles. Together, we look forward to embracing our role as active investors to drive change, deliver client outcomes and continue to make our own contribution to a sustainable future."