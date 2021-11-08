Cohen & Steers names Joseph Harvey as successor to CEO

Bob Steers to become executive chair

clock • 1 min read
Joseph Harvey to suceed Bob Steers as Cohen & Steers CEO
Image:

Joseph Harvey to suceed Bob Steers as Cohen & Steers CEO

New York-based Cohen & Steers has named the firm’s president Joseph Harvey (pictured) as the successor to chief executive officer Bob Steers as of 1 March 2022.

Steers, who is a co-founder of the company, will assume the role of executive chair, while Martin Cohen is to remain as chair of the board.

Harvey joined Cohen & Steers back in 1992 and has served as president since 2003, and been a board member since 2019. He also served as portfolio manager for 18 years, as well as chief investment officer for 16.

In a recent interview with Investment Week, Steers highlighted the importance of succession planning at Cohen & Steers. Every department head is allocated a successor.

Cohen & Steers appoints Khalid Husain as head of ESG

In this case, Harvey was already lined up to succeed Steers as CEO, but the firm made the announcement official on 4 November.

Steers told IW in October that he had to take medical leave for a few months earlier this year.

"That really highlighted just how important succession planning is," he said. "Joe led the team for months without a hiccup."

Harvey said he was "honoured" to have the opportunity to lead the firm in its next phase of growth.

"We remain committed to being the largest, independent specialist manager focused on real assets and alternative income, while innovating investment strategies that deliver alpha, income, diversification and inflation protection," he said.

Steers highlighted that Harvey has been a member of the firm since its early days and was "integral" to its "many accomplishments".

"I have had the privilege of working with Joe for the past 29 years and know that he will be highly effective at taking our firm to new heights," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

ThomasLloyd aims to float government-seeded renewable energy trust in December

M&A deal value surges on London's Alternative Investment Market

More on People moves

Tim Bevan has been appointed co-CEO
People moves

ETC Group expands senior team with former London Stock Exchange manager

Non-executive director becomes co-CEO

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 November 2021 • 1 min read
Nicola Smith, new COO of Veritas AM
Business roles

Veritas AM appoints new COO

Announcement also sees founder stepping down as executive chairman

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 November 2021 • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton's UK country head Martin Gilbey
People moves

Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

Colin Morton will continue to lead the team

Alex Rolandi
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

01 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Fundamentally flawed': Campaigners slam financial sector net zero alliances ahead of COP26 finance day

02 November 2021 • 6 min read
06

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 