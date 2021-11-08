Cohen & Steers names Joseph Harvey as successor to CEO

Steers, who is a co-founder of the company, will assume the role of executive chair, while Martin Cohen is to remain as chair of the board.

Harvey joined Cohen & Steers back in 1992 and has served as president since 2003, and been a board member since 2019. He also served as portfolio manager for 18 years, as well as chief investment officer for 16.

In a recent interview with Investment Week, Steers highlighted the importance of succession planning at Cohen & Steers. Every department head is allocated a successor.

In this case, Harvey was already lined up to succeed Steers as CEO, but the firm made the announcement official on 4 November.

Steers told IW in October that he had to take medical leave for a few months earlier this year.

"That really highlighted just how important succession planning is," he said. "Joe led the team for months without a hiccup."

Harvey said he was "honoured" to have the opportunity to lead the firm in its next phase of growth.

"We remain committed to being the largest, independent specialist manager focused on real assets and alternative income, while innovating investment strategies that deliver alpha, income, diversification and inflation protection," he said.

Steers highlighted that Harvey has been a member of the firm since its early days and was "integral" to its "many accomplishments".

"I have had the privilege of working with Joe for the past 29 years and know that he will be highly effective at taking our firm to new heights," he said.