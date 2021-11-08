AXA IM targets 'climate leaders' as it shuns oil and coal

AXA IM will adopt four different approaches when looking at high-impact companies and issuers depending on the category they fall in.

The asset manager will continue to invest in 'climate leaders', companies that provide climate solutions enabling the transition to a 1.5ºC world and/or already have a low carbon footprint and best in class climate and environmental practices.

AXA IM will also work to identify 'transition leaders', companies with a good carbon reduction track record and/or a formal improvement path with measurable objectives. The firm wants to find those 'transition leaders' that present a growth opportunity thus providing long term value for clients.

When it comes to 'transition laggards' - companies that are climate aware but are slower put themselves on the path of a tangible transition - AXA IM said it would continue to invest and engage with these businesses in a bid to encourage them to accelerate their transition, "notably through votes at Annual General Meetings (AGMs)."

AXA IM will also engage with 'climate laggards' from next year, "defining clear objectives, monitor actions taken until 2025 and divesting if progress on their net-zero path is not substantial, thereby applying a 'three strikes and you're out' principle", the firm said.

'Climate laggards' are companies that are not taking climate change seriously, according to AXA IM. This focused list will be defined by the asset manager and composed of companies that are material in AXA IM's portfolios and whose impact on climate is also high.

Of the capital to be potentially divested from climate laggards, AXA IM will look to invest in climate and transition leaders.

The enhanced climate commitments are aimed at accelerating AXA IM's contribution to the transition towards a more sustainable and less carbon-intensive world were announced by Marco Morelli, executive chairman of AXA IM, this Monday (8 November) in Glasgow.

"We must all play our part in the transition to a low-carbon world and we are proud to announce these updates to our climate commitments during the World Climate Summit, the Investment COP.

"As active asset managers, the way we act on our convictions and allocate capital has the power to influence investee companies' behaviours. Our fiduciary duty goes beyond delivering returns to our clients, it's also about investing responsibly and driving climate action.This is how AXA IM plays its part," Morelli said.

"In our investment decisions, in the products we offer, in the way we engage and vote, and in the way we manage our own business - we act to balance returns with the long-term sustainability of the world we live in," he added.

AXA IM will also strengthen its oil and gas policy in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of the industry on the environment. The asset manager is adding and absolute exclusion threshold to its oil sands policy, that will ban companies for which oil sands represents more than 5% of total production.

The firm has also decided to exit all coal investments in OECD countries by 2030, and throughout the rest of the world by 2040.

It is also divesting from companies that are deriving more than 10% of their oil and gas production from the Artic. On shale/fracking, AXA IM will exclude small players with above 30% production exposure.

These new restrictions are part of AXA IM's ESG Standards and will be implemented early 2022.

The asset manager is also commiting to invest climate solutions to foster the transition to a 1.5°C world. It will allocate capital to climate-friendly solutions to foster long-term sustainability.

"We fundamentally believe we must allocate even more capital to climate solutions and net-zero aligned assets and continue to finance companies which we believe are truly transitioning. Engagement and open dialogue with companies and clients are crucial to understanding and influencing the net-zero trajectories," Morelli said.

"Also, if we don't see progress and strong commitments from companies, we need to be brave and bold in our investment decisions and be ready to divest. The road to net zero is all about transition. We must give companies the time to adjust but we must also adopt a no-compromise approach with investee companies that don't take climate change seriously," he added.

To encourage the channelling of capital to those solutions, AXA IM will further develop the ACT fund range - its most focused ESG funds - to simplify its offer for distributors and end-investors. The ACT range encompasses recently launched ESG funds which target specific sustainability goals around issues such as climate change.

It will also ensure more eligible funds and strategies launched within equities, fixed income and multi-asset - representing the majority of assets managed by AXA IM - fall into Articles 8 and 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

AXA IM wil also reduce CO2 emissions of direct real estate per square metre by 20% by 2025 vs 2019, with a net-zero objective by 2050. It aims to have 50% of direct real estate assets aligned with 1.5°C by 2025.