According to the company, there is a growing consensus regarding the need for a global and scalable "voluntary carbon market" that can deliver a "rigorous, market-based approach" for investment in activities that reduce and remove global carbon emissions.

This would "accelerate the availability of financing" for projects that could support a "just transition" to a low carbon economy.

LSE said its initiative would address two major challenges that currently restrict this market: access to capital at scale for the development of new climate projects worldwide and primary market access to a long-term supply of high-quality carbon credits for corporates and investors.

To address these challenges, LSE said it "expects to use its existing market infrastructure, supplemented by specific requirements" relevant to carbon credit projects.

"This would enable funds to be listed that will provide capital for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and remove carbon from our atmosphere," a spokesperson for the business stated.

Creating a "deep, liquid venue for the listing of carbon funds" would provide the market a "clear price signal and confidence" that they can move in and out of investments as their needs changed, LSE said of the project.

"If successful, it should enable the development of funds focused on specific project types that need particular expertise, supported by an entirely new flow of investment capital into the market from corporates."

The company highlighted that current carbon offset programmes are categorised as a marketing or facilities cost.

With its proposed solution, it said assets could be "properly" incorporated into companies' balance sheets, "managed by treasury teams and incorporated within climate disclosures in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure".

"In turn, asset managers and owners can get a clearer picture of how comprehensive and effective climate action is within their portfolio companies, driving outcomes that benefit everyone on the planet," the company added.

"We envisage a thriving market that delivers a range of investment alternatives from different types of carbon reduction and removal activities to specific regions of focus."

Julia Hoggett, CEO of LSE, said: "Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our lifetimes. It is essential that the global capital markets, long the drivers of economic activity, are reoriented to act in service of the planet."

The first step of the project to support the scaling of finance to mitigate climate change entails the developer identifying one or more projects that will generate voluntary carbon credits.

Step two would see the vehicle listed on LSE with a new designation for carbon markets, allowing investors to allocate capital to it, the company explained.

LSE said the vehicle would then issue carbon credits as a dividend "in specie" to investors. Any economic interests associated with underlying assets would also be paid in the form of a dividend, according to the firm.

Although there is no definitive timeframe for the launch of the project as yet, a spokesperson said LSE hopes to further its intentions in the first quarter next year.