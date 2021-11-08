M&A deal value surges on London's Alternative Investment Market

According to accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young, M&A deals on AIM - a subsector of the London Stock Exchange - totalled £8.4bn for the year.

This rise in deal value was put down in large part to a number of high value deals for tech businesses.

The total number of tech M&A deals on the Alternative Investment Market rose to £2.6bn from 2019/2020, accounting for 32% of the total value of all M&A deals for the period.

Acquisitions of tech businesses accounted for just 7% of deals ($232m) on the alternatives market the previous year.

UHY Hacker Young said the sharp increase in the value of technology M&A deals shows that "the AIM market is acting as a successful growth platform for tech companies".

"Many AIM's tech companies have become attractive targets for acquisition over the past two years," the firm said.

According to the research, the highest value deals for AIM-listed tech companies in the last year include video games developer Sumo Group, acquired by Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent, and US cybersecurity multinational Cisco Systems which was bought by IMImobile for £540m.

UHY Hacker Young highlighted that many companies listed on AIM have become "attractive" targets for private equity bidders.

Major private equity deals for AIM in the past year included Ancala Partners' £341m purchase of waste services business Augean and Flexpoint Ford's £233m purchase of wealth manager AFH Financial.

Dan Hutson, Partner at UHY Hacker Young said: "The past year has seen an M&A boom in the UK and AIM has played a big part in it.

"Being AIM-listed is an excellent platform for growth companies, helping them to raise capital and to move to the next stage of their growth through M&A.

"Over the last year AIM has served tech companies particularly well, putting their success in the shop window. Both private equity and major tech multinationals are watching AIM to identify acquisition targets."