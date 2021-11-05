Square Mile removes third Artemis fund rating in two months

While Laurent Millet (pictured) had "refined parts of the investment process", conviction in the strategy had "waned"

While analysts at Square Mile - which carried out the ratings - said that sole manager Laurent Millet had "refined parts of the investment process", their conviction in the strategy had "waned" and they could no longer support its A rating.

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

Schroder Global Cities Real Estate fund entered the Acadaemy of Funds for the first time, achieving a Responsible A rating. Analysts said the managers had "identified an attractive opportunity within the global real estate market and built an impressive investment process to exploit this on behalf of investors".

They added the fund had "deeply embedded" ESG considerations throughout the investment process and aimed to invest in "sustainable real assets that enable society to meet its present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs".

ASI Global Smaller Companies was upgraded from a Positive Prospect to an A rating, with Square Mile arguing that manager Kirsty Desson had demonstrated "a good understanding of the investment process and provided good overall continuity in the fund's management" since the departure of the previous manager.

Invesco Tactical Bond regained its A rating following the departure of co-heads Paul Read and Paul Causer, with new managers Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt described as "a good combination to lead the fund in future". Analysts also noted the support of "impressive wider fixed income resources and infrastructure at Invesco".

Invesco bond suite takes Square Mile ratings hit on Causer and Read retirement

Following the acquisition of River & Mercantile's solutions division by Schroders, Square Mile confirmed the group would retain a wide number of ratings across its funds.

ES R&M Global Recovery retains its A rating, ES R&M UK Recovery, UK Equity High Alpha and Equity Income all retain their AA ratings, while ES River and Mercantile European has held onto a Positive Prospect rating.

Analysts said that while the acquisition was a "material development at a corporate level", the team believed that "the asset management element of the business remains unchanged".