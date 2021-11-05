Square Mile removes third Artemis fund rating in two months

Invesco regained rating following Causer and Read exit

clock • 2 min read
While Laurent Millet (pictured) had "refined parts of the investment process", conviction in the strategy had "waned"
Image:

While Laurent Millet (pictured) had "refined parts of the investment process", conviction in the strategy had "waned"

Artemis European Opportunities has lost its Academy of Funds rating following a review period sparked by the departure of co-manager Mark Page last October, the third offering from the asset manager to lose its rating in two months.

While analysts at Square Mile - which carried out the ratings - said that sole manager Laurent Millet had "refined parts of the investment process", their conviction in the strategy had "waned" and they could no longer support its A rating.

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

Schroder Global Cities Real Estate fund entered the Acadaemy of Funds for the first time, achieving a Responsible A rating. Analysts said the managers had "identified an attractive opportunity within the global real estate market and built an impressive investment process to exploit this on behalf of investors".

They added the fund had "deeply embedded" ESG considerations throughout the investment process and aimed to invest in "sustainable real assets that enable society to meet its present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs".

ASI Global Smaller Companies was upgraded from a Positive Prospect to an A rating, with Square Mile arguing that manager Kirsty Desson had demonstrated "a good understanding of the investment process and provided good overall continuity in the fund's management" since the departure of the previous manager.

Invesco Tactical Bond regained its A rating following the departure of co-heads Paul Read and Paul Causer, with new managers Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt described as "a good combination to lead the fund in future". Analysts also noted the support of "impressive wider fixed income resources and infrastructure at Invesco".

Invesco bond suite takes Square Mile ratings hit on Causer and Read retirement

Following the acquisition of River & Mercantile's solutions division by Schroders, Square Mile confirmed the group would retain a wide number of ratings across its funds.

ES R&M Global Recovery retains its A rating, ES R&M UK Recovery, UK Equity High Alpha and Equity Income all retain their AA ratings, while ES River and Mercantile European has held onto a Positive Prospect rating.

Analysts said that while the acquisition was a "material development at a corporate level", the team believed that "the asset management element of the business remains unchanged".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Veritas AM appoints new COO

interactive investor adds two equity funds to ACE 40 ethical list

More on Industry

LSE aims to create "deep, liquid venue" for listing carbon funds
ESG

LSE to develop 'market-based' decarbonisation project to improve sustainable financing

Project based on carbon credits

Alex Rolandi
clock 05 November 2021 • 3 min read
COP26 takes place in Glasgow this week
Industry

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

Optimistic about future

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 November 2021 • 4 min read
Geeta Aiyer of Boston Common Asset Management
Diversity

Make gender visible: Why investors should care

Women bear the brunt

Geeta Aiyer
clock 05 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 