BoE defies market expectations by holding rates

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold the bank rate at its historic low, although the MPC minutes said it would be necessary to raise rates "over coming months" if the economy performed as expected.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said that acting "would have been premature in our view, given there remains insufficient data on structural labour market developments".

The vote comes following confusing messaging from the bank's MPC, with various speeches from members indicating an imminent rates rise.

Bailey has since been labelled an ‘unreliable boyfriend' by analysts, mirroring the nickname applied to his predecessor, though he has since rejected the tag, saying his comments were based on conditions that failed to be met.

Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, argued it would have indeed been "particularly perplexing for many that the bank chose to push against markets that had priced in a steeper path for interest rates", given Bailey had "taken time to seemingly warn markets about potential lift off".

"However, the bank pointed to its estimates that such a path would take inflation back below target by the end of the forecast period, something that markets seem less convinced of given the inflation outlook being expressed by ten-year breakeven rates," he reasoned.

Poor forecast

The bank's forecasting noted that inflation is expected to peak at 5% in April 2022, up from 3.1% in September. This would put inflation at its highest level in over a decade.

UK growth predictions were downgraded, largely due to supply chain bottlenecks.

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, said inflation was "obviously the focus of the discussion during the meeting", with the MPC retaining their view that inflation drivers are "transient in nature", and caused by factors the bank "has no way to control".

"However, they are concerned that as inflation remains high for long, it might become persistent," she said. "A possible interpretation of what happened is that the bank has used its recent communication to carve out plenty of optionality in a context of high uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook and the labour market.

"In recent weeks, the bank has managed to affect financial conditions without moving its policy tools. That gives the bank some extra flexibility, although the risk is that its credibility gets somewhat tarnished.

The MPC also voted 6-3 to continue its target for government bond purchases of £855bn, which is due to finish by the end of the year.

Markets and analysts are already questioning whether rates will rise after the next MPC meeting in December.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: "A Christmas rate hike is possible, but it looks a better bet the bank will wait until February, closer to the anticipated crescendo in inflation, and after a bit more data has come in."

However, Anna Stupnytska, global economist for Fidelity International, said "a December hike now seems highly likely" due to inflation narratives dominating markets.