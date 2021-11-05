FCA has never rejected a fund launch application since inception

The FCA has not “formally refused any new scheme authorisation applications”

According to the regulatory body, which first came into force in April 2013, it has not "formally refused any new scheme authorisation applications" in any given year since inception.

The FOI was filed following recent confirmation that the FCA had not rejected a fund application in the last five years, despite the fact its head of asset management supervision Nick Miller wrote an open letter in July warning of the "poor quality" of ESG fund launch applications being received.

FCA bolsters executive team in post-scandals restructure

Over the last half-a-decade, the FCA received 296 applications, 250 of which were approved while 46 were withdrawn by the fund managers themselves.

Similarly, out of 263 fund applications made between the beginning of 2013 and the end of 2016, 38 were withdrawn and 225 were approved.

A spokesperson for the FCA told Investment Week: "We are seeking to prevent harm - and communicate our expectations clearly - as seen in our recent Dear Chair letter to AFM boards.

"A lack of refusals does not mean that we are not being assertive and acting to prevent harm. Where applications are inadequate, firms may either resubmit or withdraw based on feedback from us. We have had numerous withdrawals in recent years."