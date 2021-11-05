B Corp Finance Coalition calls for higher stakeholder accountability

The B Corp Finance Coalition UK has asked finance firms to commit themselves to “higher stakeholder accountability”.

In particular it is asking finance firms to amend their constitutional documents to "align with broader stakeholder needs".

The B Corp Finance Coalition UK comprises of 11 certified B Corporations from across the UK's finance industry including banks, wealth managers and asset managers.

The group said the founding members of coalition, which includes EQ Investors, Montanaro Asset Management, Tribe Impact Capital and Coutts, have amended their articles of association to make stakeholder alignment part of directors' duties.

"Through this, they hold their directors responsible for the delivery of that purpose and create a mechanism that enables true accountability," the group said in a press release.

The coalition went on to say that CEOs and founders from the group are "offering to share approach, best practice and learnings" with other CEOs and board members.

"The coalition believes only through radical collaboration can the financial sector deliver rapid, meaningful and lasting change," it said.

Amy Clarke, co-founder at Tribe Impact Capital, said that changes in corporate governance "hold the key to profound systemic change".

"What we are proposing could be considered the glue that binds the work of the UN SDGs, TCFD, SBTI, IFRS Foundation (and many more) together to ensure purpose and stakeholder outcomes are core to our businesses and that directors duties are automatically tethered to the purpose outlined in our constitutions."

Cedric Durant des Aulnois, CEO at Montanaro Asset Management, added that the UK, as a leading financial centre, is well placed to show that stakeholder capitalism can play a vital role in helping address the world's most pressing issues." 

You can read Investment's Week's coverage of the launch event via our IW COP26 blog here.

