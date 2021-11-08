ThomasLloyd aims to float government-seeded renewable energy trust in December

The diversified portfolio will feature assets across areas such as renewable power generation

The UK Government has committed up to £25m of seed capital for the trust upon its IPO, subject to clearance, through its Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures - or ‘MOBILIST' - programme.

"It is the UK Government effectively putting new money on the table in order to accelerate and encourage the shift from investing in sustainable infrastructure in the first world to developed markets," explained Anthony Coveney, managing director, head of infrastructure asset management & CEO Americas for the company.

UK government set to seed ThomasLloyd renewable energy trust focusing on emerging Asian economies

Some $35m of the consideration for the seed assets is to be contributed by the anchor investor, an affiliate of the investment manager, on top of the MOBILIST funding, which is managed by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Proceeds from the IPO of the ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC (TLEI) are expected to be "substantially" deployed within six to nine months of admission, the firm stated. ThomasLloyd is aiming to float the trust in early December.

Coveney told Investment Week the "genesis" of the trust was back in 2020, when the fund manager recognised a "significant institutional market shift" in attitude towards investing in real assets.

TLEI is targeting an initial annual dividend yield of 2%-3% in 2022, rising to 5%-6% the following year. From January 2024 onwards, the investment house hopes to generate an annual dividend yield of 7%, progressively increasing this target in future periods.

The firm is also aiming to achieve a net asset value total return of 10%-12% per year over the medium-to-long term, net of all fees, expenses and taxes.

On top of the proposed financial returns, the trust seeks to make a measurable environmental return and "discernible" social return by investing in unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure.

It is also slated to qualify as Article 9 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

The diversified portfolio will feature assets across areas such as renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage and sustainable fuel production in "fast-growing and emerging economies" across Asia.

The firm highlighted that Asia remains the world's fastest-growing economic region, "undergoing its own industrial revolution" based largely on fossil fuels.

This, combined with rapidly increasing urbanised populations across developing countries in the region, has left a major funding gap for sustainable energy infrastructure.

Asia's 4.6 billion population accounts for more than half of global energy consumption - 85% of that consumption is from fossil fuels. Carbon emissions in Asia are now greater than Europe and North America combined, said ThomasLloyd in a statement.

Nandita Sahgal-Tully, managing director of infrastructure investment, emphasised the severity of the funding gap and the need for private sustainable infrastructure investment in developing countries in Asia in order to achieve global net zero targets.

Chief executive Michael Sieg added that if the world wants to be serious about achieving net zero, it needs to recognise the importance of Asia in achieving net zero targets.

"You cannot have a global solution without Asia," he said.

The fact the UK Government wants to seed the trust is "validation", according to Coveney.

"We have been banging the drum for investing in fast-growing markets in Asia for ten years," he said. "It has been the easiest conversation to have, but the hardest conversation to get anybody to put their hand in.

"It comes back to recognising that the need for new infrastructure, and the need to use infrastructure investments and reboot economies after Covid, is a global phenomenon."

"The Philippines alone requires around $150bn of new investment in power generation over the next ten to 12 years just to stand still," he added.

Developing economies worldwide are reported to need over $2.5trn annually to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Placing your trust in renewables: Specialist funds from both sides of the pond will deliver

MOBILIST is part of the UK Government's efforts to address this gap, said ThomasLloyd, which has deployed over $1bn across 16 emerging market renewable energy projects over more than a decade.

Regarding renewable infrastructure investment, Sahgal-Tully said there was often a "common misconception" that projects are difficult to find and carry out - "especially in the markets we are in".

"Having local partners on the ground allows us to create our own pipeline as we spend time building up relationships as platforms which can then go out and bid for this new capacity that needs to be built."

Coveney added: "Unlike oil and gas, which is a global business - globally priced and managed by global corporations - renewable and sustainable infrastructure is by its very essence a local business."

TLEI's pipeline of assets exceeds $750m with over 1,500 megawatts of renewable electricity generating capacity identified across countries such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh. The assets are construction ready and operational projects.

One plant constructed during the height of the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, came online in January.

The plant has provided 900 direct jobs and 109,000 people in the region with clean energy, while also reducing CO2 emissions by 41,200 tonnes per year, according to the investment house.

But it will take time before projects such as this start to make a notable impact on efforts to combat climate change and decarbonise the planet.

Coveney said: "The transition issue is one of proportionality and timing. If anyone thinks we are switching off oil and gas tomorrow, they are in cuckoo land. It is all about the rate and speed of which we can create new power generating capacity in a sustainable and renewable way, rather than in oil."

Sahgal-Tully added: "Some of that is already happening. In our target markets in India, for example, renewable energy has been cheaper than coal since 2017."