Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond increases exposure to banks

Peter Doherty, head of fixed income at Sanlam, said typically a third to a half of the portfolio has been in insurers, with up to a quarter invested in banks, adding that this would have been the case a year ago.

However, at the end of August this year, banks accounted for 54% of the portfolio, followed by insurers at 26%.

Explaining what is meant by legacy paper, Doherty said: "It is paper which is hybrid, which has been issued previously under the rules and regulations framework from the regulator at that time. Subsequently now it is deemed, or will shortly… not qualify as capital because the rules have changed".

The outstanding instruments, which would have matured in 2025, 2030 or 2040 according to Doherty, are now three-to-four-month securities.

He said this has "really driven a bigger exposure to bank paper, because we think there is quite a lot of paper that will get taken out at attractive prices between now and early next year".

The manager said the fund is comfortable in the banks and insurance space because the "perceived risk" in those instruments is significantly higher than the actual risk.

"If you look at all the historical default rates, including the Global Financial Crisis - although that was a very strong stress test - the sector is very robust in terms of its performance."

Doherty established the fund in 2016 and brought it with him to Sanlam, when he was appointed manager of Tideway Investment Partners' £300m range of fixed income and alternative assets funds in April 2020.

He said the fund is "just getting going" and that he could "comfortably" run it at between £1bn to £2bn. "I think if we could get to say £500m by this time next year, we would be in good shape, I would be comfortable with that," Doherty added.