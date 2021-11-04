ETC Group expands senior team with former London Stock Exchange manager

Non-executive director becomes co-CEO

James Baxter-Derrington
Tim Bevan has been appointed co-CEO
Tim Bevan has been appointed co-CEO

ETC Group has appointed Tim Bevan as co-CEO of the crypto-backed securities firm.

Bevan was formerly an independent non-executive director at the firm, before taking on the role last month.

He oversaw the London Stock Exchange's ETF, ETC and structured product platform launches during his time at the bourse, where he served as a product manager and developer for six years.

US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

He has also held roles as UK CEO of BCS Global Markets, sales structurer at Renaissance Capital and director at Otkritie Securities.

Bevan is joined by three other hires, with Julian Kelly as CFO, Monique Pettigrew as general counsel and Luke Sayer as head of structuring and regulatory compliance.

Co-founder and co-CEO Bradley Duke said: "We are delighted that we have been able to attract execs of such a high-quality calibre and experience to add to the founding team at ETC Group.

"We have already achieved astonishing success and leadership in the crypto sector thanks to our incredible team, and we are all looking forward to working with Julian, Luke, Monique and Tim to help drive ETC Group's mission of bringing high quality, digital assets ETPs to a mainstream audience."

James Baxter-Derrington
