BoE expected to raise interest rates as inflation rises - reports

According to the report, traders estimate the central bank will tighten its monetary policy by at least 0.15 percentage points, though it also highlights that some economists and investment experts are more sceptical.

The move would follow months of global debate around increasing inflationary pressure and the knock-on effects of inflation on the economy and financial markets.

New BoE forecasts are expected to see inflation surpass 5% next year and exceed the bank's 2% target for longer than previously anticipated.

Uncertainty still remains, however, as to whether the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will vote in favour of a rate rise.

Steffan Ball, chief UK economist at Goldman Sachs, predicted the BoE would raise rates by 0.15 percentage points following the apparently smooth end to the government's coronavirus furlough scheme in September.

"Given rising inflation expectations and continued hawkish commentary from key MPC members, we think the BoE is motivated to act pre-emptively and decisively," said Ball.

According to London's overnight index swap market, traders are currently expecting the MPC to raise its rate to 1.25% by 2023.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget, announced last week, raised public spending ahead of BoE expectations, and will add to pressure on MPC members to vote for a rate rise on Thursday, the FT reported.

On one side of the MPC, the likes of governor Andrew Bailey and Sir Dave Ramsden, are expected to vote for a rate rise.

Bailey said last month that the BoE "will have to act" to address persistent inflation.

While Michael Saunders, an external MPC member, is also expected to support a rise after voting for tighter monetary policy in September.

Three other BoE officials on the MPC — Pill, Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, and Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability — are most likely to be the swing voters, according to the FT.

Focus will also be on the durability of above target inflation figures at the central bank. Some economists think the BoE will send a signal that financial markets have gone too far with expectations of multiple rate rises. Liz Martens, senior economist at HSBC, said: "Whatever the BoE decides to do on interest rates, we suspect it will at least push back a little on the extent of tightening now priced in, via its inflation forecasts."

Robert Alster, CIO at wealth manager Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "Anticipation is mounting around an interest rate rise tomorrow, a muscle which may be flexed in an attempt to curb climbing inflation expectations. But wage growth is the final piece of the puzzle and it won't be until December at the earliest that we see the impact of furlough-end in the labour market data, though surveys point to most workers returning to their jobs."

"The BoE may initiate an early intervention strategy to avoid a larger hike later on. While one hike will only cool the economy modestly, the QE programme is also ending. Costs and taxes have also risen, hitting consumers. It is possible the Bank will struggle to implement as many hikes as the market expects," he added.

On the other side, some analysts continue to warn the move might be premature:

"The market is convinced the Bank of England is going to raise interest rates this week, but the interest committee might want to take a deep breath and count to ten before pushing the rate hike button," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"There are some compelling reasons why the Bank might wait before tightening policy, and it was only six weeks ago that the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold, so a shift to tighter policy would be a sharp U-turn indeed. The Bank's judgement that inflation is transitory hasn't really been tested, as it's only six months that CPI has been marginally above target, and in fact the inflation index fell back at the last reading," he added.

