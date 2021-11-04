The trust was a finalist in the Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures (MOBILIST) programme, the UK's flagship programme to mobilise large scale investment through publicly listed markets.

The initiative received a £66m funding boost at COP26 on Wednesday (3 November) - the conference's Finance Day.

The government has said it will invest in ThomasLloyd's trust upon its IPO, subject to final due diligence, ThomasLloyd highlighted.

"The UK government recognised under the MOBILIST programme that the whole idea of the programme is to mobilise institutional capital in unlisted vehicles," Nandita Sahgal-Tully, managing director, infrastructure investment, told Investment Week.

"They recognise that coming alongside funds that are targeting these areas would give confidence to other institutional investors that, as a listed product, this was right for the markets.

"It's been proven in developed markets, and now we're extending that into developing markets. The UK government backing this adds a lot of credibility to our investment strategy."

Some $35m of the consideration for the seed assets is to be contributed by the anchor investor, an affiliate of the investment manager, ThomasLloyd.

These assets will be settled through the issue of ordinary shares at one dollar per share. The anchor investor's holding of the consideration shares - which will take the initial issue to $335m - will be subject to standard market lock-in conditions, ThomasLloyd said.

TLEI will invest in areas such as renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage and sustainable fuel production in developing Asian economies, including India, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.

The trust has seed assets worth around $59m with more than 500 megawatts of electricity generating capacity once fully operational.

These assets comprise nine operational projects and one in-construction utility-scale solar project in India and the Philippines. A "significant" majority have long-term power purchase agreements in place meaning there is "visibility" of future income and cashflows for a 20-year period.

There is also a pipeline of assets for the trust exceeding $750m which has over 1,500 megawatts of renewable electricity generating capacity identified across the Philippines and India.

Investments in construction phase assets will not exceed 50% of the portfolio.

The trust is said to be the first ever dedicated offering to list on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange that will provide "direct" access to sustainable real assets in the "fast-growing and emerging economies" in Asia.

According to chief executive Michael Sieg, there are 18 other funds in London listed in the renewables sector but these mostly focus on Europe and the UK with some exposure to the US.

Anthony Coveney, managing director, head of infrastructure asset management and CEO Americas, said: "Investing in sustainable infrastructure in Europe is like moving the deck chairs on the Titanic."

Sieg added: "The fact that the average ‘carbon cost' of GDP in Asia is four times as high as that of the four largest economies in Europe, means that investment in renewable energy in Asia is vital to achieve a net-zero world," he said.

The ‘carbon cost' of GDP is the amount of carbon released in proportion to the generation of one dollar of GDP.

There is an expected shortfall of funding in current infrastructure spending across India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka of $1trn.

"Private capital will play a critical role in closing the funding gap," the firm stated.

TLEI is targeting an initial annual dividend yield of 2-3% in 2022, rising to 5-6% the following year.

From January 2024 onwards, the investment house - which has been investing in emerging markets renewable infrastructure for over ten years - is targeting an annual dividend yield of 7%.

"Having the government drive that programme [COP26], alongside private investors and institutional investors like us, is a significant boost to the sector and a significant recognition that solving the investment into these markets is solving the problem," said Coveney.

Sue Inglis, chair of the impact energy trust, said: "Demand for energy in Asia is profound and set to rise in the coming decades. Asia is home to 60% of the world's population and the challenge of CO2 emissions in Asia is becoming ever more pressing. Investing as usual will not get us to net zero."

The trust - which ThomasLloyd hopes to float in early December - is expected to be classified as Article 9 - the greenest of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation's categories.