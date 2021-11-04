HANetf launches carbon credit ETP with SparkChange

Backed by EU carbon allowances

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
SparkChange has launched a physically backed EU carbon allowances (EUA) ETP, offering investors the ability to purchase so-called ‘permits to pollute'.

Debuting on the HANetf white-label platform, SparkChange Physical Carbon EUA ETC (CO2) will allow investors to reduce the amount of EUAs available to polluters in the EU marketplace, pushing up the price for those looking to pump more carbon into the atmosphere.

The number of EUAs available in the market reduces automatically each year in an attempt to reduce emissions over time, meaning any EUAs held by investors materially reduces the number of EUAs on the market.

This will have the effect of increasing scarcity and pushing prices up, which the issuer hopes will help reduce the amount of pollution in the atmosphere. However, the marketplace for realising profits in the fund is likely to be those looking to use the EUAs as part of their pollution allowance.

CO2 will be available to investors for a total expense ratio of 0.89% and listed on the London Stock Exchange today (4 November).

Elliot Waxman, CEO of SparkChange, said: "Carbon is now a physically backed, investible instrument on the stock exchange. This gives investors convenient access to a product that is designed to stop carbon emissions and boost returns.

"When constructing a low-carbon portfolio, SparkChange CO2 can help investors meet their environmental goals without having to exclude companies that are not yet green".

Nik Bienkowski, co-CEO of HANetf, added: "The SparkChange Physical Carbon EUA ETC has been designed to overcome the issues of investing in the physical carbon allowance market such as the complexity of opening an EUA registry account, and the contango costs of carbon futures - as a result.

"SparkChange CO2 is the world's first exchange-traded product backed by physical EU carbon allowances (EUAs) and makes it easier to access the potential returns and properties of owning physical EUA."

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

