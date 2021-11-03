Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

Ten days to reply

Staff at the FCA have been pushing to join Unite since July, as changes made under Rathi have proved unpopular with employees
Staff at the FCA have been pushing to join Unite since July, as changes made under Rathi have proved unpopular with employees

The general secretary of Unite Sharon Graham has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demanding trade union recognition for its workforce.

In a letter today (3 November), Graham wrote to the FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi requesting unionisation, giving the FCA ten working days to respond by law.

If they ignore the request, the union has the right to apply for recognition to the Central Arbitration Committee, a UK Government body which oversees trade unions and collective bargaining.

The letter from Graham comes after the FCA blocked an employee email containing a union petition last week, labelling it a ‘phishing' email.

Staff at the FCA have been pushing to join Unite since July, as changes made under Rathi have proved unpopular with employees. In October, the FCA announced plans to cut bonuses for its 2,400 staff, which led to a quadrupling of Unite membership. 

Staff say the plans would leave three out of four of them having their pay reduced by 10%, while being unlikely to affect the FCA's leadership team. Unite reported that Rathi, currently paid more than £455,000, has also proposed allowing the highest paid FCA staff to be paid more to avoid caps on the tax breaks for the largest pension pot holders.

Graham said in her letter that "staff at the Financial Conduct Authority are flooding to join Unite as their independent trade union voice".

"The FCA management cannot any longer stick their heads in the sand and ignore the anger within their workforce. It is time for them to recognise Unite as the representative of staff in the FCA," she said.

"Employees at the regulator want to be heard. Last month Unite launched a staff petition to secure the right to be formally recognised to represent workers across the organisation - the first time this has happened in the organisation's history - following the massive growth in staff joining the union.

"The phenomenal response to the survey is a clear response to the consultation on changes to pay and grading as part of new CEO Nikhil Rathi's transformation plans."

Investment Week has contacted the FCA for comment.

