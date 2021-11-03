ECB 'very unlikely' to raise interest rates in 2022

Inflation outlook remains subdued

The European Central Bank is "very unlikely" to raise interest rates next year, according to ECB president Christine Lagarde, countering widespread market predictions which saw the event as soon as October 2022.

Speaking during an event in Lisbon, Lagarde referred to the bank's forward guidance, which details "three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise".

"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year," she added.

The comments from the bank's president come following her recent failure to refute market expectations of rate hikes during 2022.

Lagarde explained that market interest rates have risen over the past weeks as a result of greater market uncertainty about the inflation outlook, spill overs from abroad to policy rate expectations in the Euro area and questions about the calibration of asset purchases in a post-pandemic world.

Alongside this, she pushed back on the recent rise in yields, warning that the ECB will continue to use emergency asset purchases to keep borrowing costs down.

She said that undue tightening of financing conditions is not desirable during a period where purchasing power is being squeezed by higher energy and fuel bills, adding that it would represent an unwarranted headwind for the recovery.

The bank has seen price growth retreating from levels above 4% now, which are now below its 2% target next year, therefore investors are betting on more durable price pressures that would trigger policy tightening.

In the current climate, inflation uncertainty is unusually high and Lagarde acknowledged this, as she admitted that the current spike will be higher and longer than thought even just a few weeks ago.

