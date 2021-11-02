BMO GAM expands European responsible investment team

Karlijn Van Lierop will join the team in January 2022 as a responsible investment product specialist for the Netherlands. Van Lierop joins the firm from MN, where she has served as director of responsible investment since 2012.

Isabelle Meyer joined the business in October as a responsible investment product specialist for the German market and brings ten years' industry experience, most recently as ESG fixed income investment specialist for Insight Investment.

Both Van Lierop and Meyer will report to Claudia Wearmouth, co-head of BMO GAM's responsible investment team. They will be working as part of BMO GAM's responsible engagement overlay, which was launched in 2000 and manages £356bn in assets.

Wearmouth said: "The appointment of Karlijn and Isabelle demonstrates our commitment in the Netherlands and Germany, focusing on providing best in class client service and our continued investment into our highly respected reo service. We are delighted to welcome both Karlijn and Isabelle to our team."

Van Lierop added: "I am looking forward to joining BMO GAM and to working with the client management team in Amsterdam. We continue to see growing demand for ESG overlay products and I'm excited about the prospect of delivering reo to more clients."

Meyer said: "I am thrilled to have joined BMO GAM's highly respected responsible investment team. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in London and Frankfurt to help build on the positive momentum that has been achieved in delivering best practice client services."