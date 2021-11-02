BMO GAM expands European responsible investment team

Team sees two new hires for Germany and the Netherlands

clock • 1 min read
BMO expands European Responsible Investment team
Image:

BMO expands European Responsible Investment team

BMO Global Asset Management has added two European responsible investment product specialists to its responsible investment team.

Karlijn Van Lierop will join the team in January 2022 as a responsible investment product specialist for the Netherlands. Van Lierop joins the firm from MN, where she has served as director of responsible investment since 2012.

Isabelle Meyer joined the business in October as a responsible investment product specialist for the German market and brings ten years' industry experience, most recently as ESG fixed income investment specialist for Insight Investment.

Both Van Lierop and Meyer will report to Claudia Wearmouth, co-head of BMO GAM's responsible investment team. They will be working as part of BMO GAM's responsible engagement overlay, which was launched in 2000 and manages £356bn in assets.

Foresight Group appoints Ross Driver to senior management team on solar fund

Wearmouth said: "The appointment of Karlijn and Isabelle demonstrates our commitment in the Netherlands and Germany, focusing on providing best in class client service and our continued investment into our highly respected reo service. We are delighted to welcome both Karlijn and Isabelle to our team."

Van Lierop added: "I am looking forward to joining BMO GAM and to working with the client management team in Amsterdam. We continue to see growing demand for ESG overlay products and I'm excited about the prospect of delivering reo to more clients."

Meyer said: "I am thrilled to have joined BMO GAM's highly respected responsible investment team. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in London and Frankfurt to help build on the positive momentum that has been achieved in delivering best practice client services."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Lazard unveils UCITS version of long/short credit fund

Brewin Dolphin sets net zero target for 2050

More on People moves

Although originally confirmed to remain in role, Marais has retired as CEO and will stay on as a senior adviser
Investment

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

$587bn AUM

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 November 2021 • 1 min read
Driver brings experience in renewable energy and infrastructure investment across the EMEA region and US.
People moves

Foresight Group appoints Ross Driver to senior management team on solar fund

Previously at InfraRed Capital Partners

Ellie Duncan
clock 02 November 2021 • 1 min read
Colin Graham has been named head of multi asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions at Robeco
People moves

Robeco strengthens sustainable multi-asset solutions team with Colin Graham

Team currently manages approximately €15bn in assets globally

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 02 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
03

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
05

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 