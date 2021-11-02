MSCI CEO: Confusion over oil and gas companies in ESG ETFs is unwarranted

Fernandez said press reports that have shown surprise at ESG index funds that are invested in oil and gas companies are unwarranted.

Last week, there were reports of research from Freetrade which found some ESG funds had money invested in oil and gas, including two ETFs. And at the beginning of the year the Financial Times for instance has reported that 12 ESG funds, including multiple index funds, have exposure to oil and gas groups.

"ESG ETFs are indices are trying to balance two concepts," he said. "They are trying to balance ESG commitments with not being too far from market cap indices."

Fernandez said that if an index-tracking fund strays too far away from its benchmark then "there is going to be too much of a price to pay" in terms of performance.

The CEO said they can "go to the extreme" and just have ESG companies "regardless of country weight, regardless of industry weights, regardless of company weights. However, "[the fund] may significantly outperform or significantly underperform relative to the overall market."

He said the alternative is to hold low ESG-rated companies as an underweight position, but that means that when press and others investigate the fund they will see these companies within the portfolio.

When asked whether consumers would be aware in these cases of what the fund was invested in, he said that firms do tend to disclose but "sometimes, people do not have time to go under the hood and understand what is inside the methodology".

Separately, Fernandez said that he does not believe that small companies are unfairly treated when it comes to ESG rankings.

Previously, fund managers have claimed that smaller and medium sized firms do not have the resources to produce comprehensive disclosures.

For example, writing in Investment Week, Alex Game, fund manager and ESG officer at Unicorn Asset Management said:

"Smaller companies are typically penalised in ESG ratings, which in many cases is unjustified. Though smaller companies may not have resourcing capacity to meet the same level of reporting and disclosure when compared to their larger peers, many have very strong ESG credentials which are either unknown or underappreciated."

However, Fernandez said that the MSCI ratings, for instance, are not predicated completely on the disclosure disclosed by the company - in fact only 50% is.

The other 50% of the data comes from third party sources such as environmental records, fines and lawsuits.

"I do not think small companies are at a meaningful disadvantage in being allocated ESG dollars at all. It is a pretty level playing field, in that respect," he said.