BlackRock sells nearly half of THG stake at 10% discount - reports

Sell-off marks latest blow for embattled e-commerce firm

BlackRock was the second largest stakeholder in THG begind founder and CEO Matthew Moulding
BlackRock is selling nearly half its stake in UK-based e-commerce firm THG, where it was the second-largest stakeholder, for a 10% discount, it has been reported.

Following the announcement, THG's share price plummeted to a record low of 198 pence as of 10am on Tuesday (2 November). The stock has fallen by 73% this year alone, according to data from FE fundinfo. THG's initial public offering price was valued at 500 pence.

News of BlackRock selling a large chunk of its THG stake broke when deal bookmaker Goldman Sachs announced that the US fund manager would sell 58 million THG shares at 195 pence each, a 10.3% discount to the stock's price on Monday's close.

THG declined to comment on the sell-off. BlackRock has been contacted.

As of 13 October, BlackRock owned 9.55% of THG shares, according to data from Capital IQ. It was the second largest investor in the UK company behind its founder and CEO Matthew Moulding, who owns 15%.

Stock spotlight: Supply chain issues weigh heavy but ASOS still good fit for 'patient investor'

BlackRock's sell-off of THG shares marks the latest blow for the embattled e-commerce firm, which operates over 100 websites worldwide.

In October, THG saw its share price fall by 35% in a single day following what was said to be a poorly received investor presentation focusing on its e-commerce software platform Ingenuity.

Reuters reported that investors were disappointed by the lack of specific details regarding Ingenuity during the presentation.

THG also has plans to potentially break up its business into three separate parts - including beauty and nutrition divisions as well as Ingenuity - which has sparked concern among investors.

