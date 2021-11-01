While thematic funds have seen strong inflows over the past four years - with assets quadrupling from less than $150bn in 2017 to over $600bn as of August 2021 - only 7% are estimated to be incorporating ESG in stock selection or index construction, according to the index provider.

Thematic funds investing in the energy transition, broad-based and technology themes collectively account for over $180bn - or 30% - of overall thematic assets.

According to Rumi Mahmood, senior associate of ESG fund research and author of the report, energy transition, resource management and cloud computing focused funds averaged the highest ESG ratings.

Despite this, energy transition funds showed the highest carbon intensities, on average ranging in moderate to very high intensities, driven by exposure to a combination of subsectors facilitating carbon transition such as utilities and energy firms, Mahmood said.

Funds in this category also had the highest average revenue exposure to sustainable impact solutions.

The report highlighted how the carbon intensity of themes often depends on the under-lying sub-industry exposures.

Most technology-focused funds globally exhibited a low carbon intensity, with subsectors such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and fintech experiencing the lowest levels.

Technology funds were largely the leaders, with over 50% exhibiting an A rating, according to the study on ESG fund transparency.

Political themed funds exhibited the poorest average rating, encompassing funds with ideological mandates linked to weapons and fossil fuels.

"Thematic shifts touch every corner of our lives from the growing digital economy to smart cities and the food revolution to efficient energy and disruptive and autonomous technology," said Mahmood.

"It is important that investors better understand their exposure to these trends as they build portfolios and make decisions around future strategies, especially as ESG integration becomes a core component of portfolio construction.

"It should be further noted that macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological trends are not short-term swings — but long-term, structural, transformative shifts. The ESG attributes of these themes may therefore naturally evolve over time."

As of the end of August this year, there were over 1,130 thematic funds within MSCI ESG Research's coverage out of an estimated total of 1,400.

The report broke these up into 26 distinct categories to group the universe. Funds were evaluated on theme focus and intent, with the goal of being able to compare ESG attributes across themes.

